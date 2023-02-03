ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseshoe Bay, TX

2 Horseshoe Bay police officers injured after shooting

By Julianna Russ, Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
 4 days ago

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas (KXAN) — The Horseshoe Bay Police Department said two on-duty officers were shot at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday in Horseshoe Bay.

One officer was shot in the face with a shotgun and another took pellet rounds to his ballistic vest and left arm after responding to home in the 2200 block of Doe, Marble Falls Police said in a release.

Both officers were treated at the hospital and released, police said.

Police said they went to the home after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots at the home and a disturbance between two people, a man and a woman.

When they arrived in the area, officers said they could hear yelling inside. According to the release, police identified themselves before telling the two people to come outside.

Soon after, a person shot through a front window of the home with a shotgun, hitting the two officers. A third officer arrived at the home moments later. No shots were fired in return from any of the officers involved.

Claire K. Smith, 40 of Horseshoe Bay, left the house and was detained. Minutes later, Franklin P. Smith, 52 of Horseshoe Bay, also left the house and was detained, police said.

Officers found a 20-gauge shotgun during a search of the home, police said. Following interviews with investigators, Franklin Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant on the two officers. He was taken to the Burnet County jail and booked on first-degree felony charges, according to the release.

Claire Smith was taken to the hospital for a medical condition not connected with the incident, police said.

The Horseshoe Bay police and the Texas Rangers are continuing the investigation, the release said.

KXAN

KXAN

