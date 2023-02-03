Read full article on original website
breezynews.com
Lady Whippets advance in district tournament
The Kosciusko Lady Whippets have advanced to the semifinals of the Region 4-4A Tournament. In the opening round of the tournament, the Lady Whippets defeated West Lauderdale 54-29. The team advances to take on Choctaw Central. That game will be tonight (Tuesday) at 7:00 pm. All Region 4-4A District Tournament...
breezynews.com
Pearl River Resort presents Super Bulldog Weekend featuring Brett Eldredge
Headlined by an on-field concert with country music sensation Brett Eldredge at Dudy Noble Field, the 37th annual Super Bulldog Weekend, presented by Pearl River Resort, will be held April 14-16, on Mississippi State’s campus. Bulldog fans have plenty to look forward to during the spring homecoming tradition with...
Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another
Daphane White showed up big for the Lady Tigers' victory, scoring 26 points and finishing with 11 rebounds. The post Jackson State hands Mississippi Valley State another appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
breezynews.com
Photo: Local students compete at Skills USA competition
Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech students placed at the District SkillsUSA that was held at East Central Community College in Decatur. Recognized was Jamyia Bryant-1st Place Prepared Speech; Ryan Lang, Katelynn Cessna, Josh Gibson, Dylan Campbell, and Pharaoh Tanksley-3rd Place Quiz Bowl. These students will advance to the state competition level in...
breezynews.com
Holmes Community College to Host Freshman Friday for High School Seniors
Holmes Community College’s Freshman Friday event will be held on Goodman, Grenada, and Ridgeland campuses in April. This day is designed to assist High School seniors with registration for Summer and/or Fall classes. The Freshman Friday signup is LIVE and you can CLICK HERE to register!. The dates for...
wcbi.com
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
WAPT
Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi held in Madison
MADISON, Miss. — Contestants took the stage in Madison for the Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi competition. Young girls and women in wheelchairs gathered Saturday at the Department of Rehabilitation Services. Rebecca Sentell represented the state last year. She says this is more than a pageant. "What it means to me...
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
wcbi.com
Starkville family celebrates birthday of daughter who died in ATV accident
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville family mourning the death of their daughter is planning to celebrate her life for her upcoming birthday. 9-year-old Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after a car hit the ATV she was riding. Gabby would have turned 10 on February 7. Her family...
wtva.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
wcbi.com
One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
WTOK-TV
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
WLBT
Disabled couple says UTV repair at local ATV dealership devolved into months-long debacle
CARMACK, Miss. (WLBT) - A couple says that the purchase and subsequent repairs of their UTV at a local motorsports retailer became a months-long affair featuring multi-thousand dollar bills, tear-filled Facebook videos and bouts of depression. The story began in October when Teresa and “Dienk” Perry purchased a used Yamaha...
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
breezynews.com
Prowlers, Alarms and Disturbances in Attala
12:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on 5th Avenue. 4:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an alarm at El Rodeo on Veterans Memorial Drive. 6:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a business alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran Memorial Drive.
WLBT
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
breezynews.com
Construction begins on Attala County Courthouse
Construction has started on the historic Attala County Courthouse. Work on the project began over the weekend. Attala County Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey said major areas of focus will be asphalt shingle and membrane roof replacement including built-in gutters, parapet cap replacement, associated flashings and sealants, cupola restoration, limited rough and finish carpentry, sheet metal restoration including the entablatures and columns and window headers, plaster repair, ceramic tile, historic wood window restoration, and masonry repointing, relaying and crack stitching. .
wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
