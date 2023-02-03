ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Lady Whippets advance in district tournament

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets have advanced to the semifinals of the Region 4-4A Tournament. In the opening round of the tournament, the Lady Whippets defeated West Lauderdale 54-29. The team advances to take on Choctaw Central. That game will be tonight (Tuesday) at 7:00 pm. All Region 4-4A District Tournament...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Photo: Local students compete at Skills USA competition

Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech students placed at the District SkillsUSA that was held at East Central Community College in Decatur. Recognized was Jamyia Bryant-1st Place Prepared Speech; Ryan Lang, Katelynn Cessna, Josh Gibson, Dylan Campbell, and Pharaoh Tanksley-3rd Place Quiz Bowl. These students will advance to the state competition level in...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Holmes Community College to Host Freshman Friday for High School Seniors

Holmes Community College’s Freshman Friday event will be held on Goodman, Grenada, and Ridgeland campuses in April. This day is designed to assist High School seniors with registration for Summer and/or Fall classes. The Freshman Friday signup is LIVE and you can CLICK HERE to register!. The dates for...
GRENADA, MS
WAPT

Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi held in Madison

MADISON, Miss. — Contestants took the stage in Madison for the Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi competition. Young girls and women in wheelchairs gathered Saturday at the Department of Rehabilitation Services. Rebecca Sentell represented the state last year. She says this is more than a pageant. "What it means to me...
MADISON, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Starkville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Officers responded to a crash on Garrard Road, between North Jackson Street and North Montgomery Street, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian, Lawrence Cook, 54, of Starkville, died at the scene. The driver...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

One man is dead after a vehicle hits him in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are investigating a fatal Saturday night car collision involving a pedestrian on Garrad Road. 54-year-old Lawrence Cook of Starkville died on the scene. The vehicle remained on the scene and everyone in the car cooperated with law enforcement about the accident. The accident remains under...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Argument leads to knife fight between West Point couple

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument between a West Point couple turned into a knife fight and both people charged. 32-year-old Anthony Seals and 30-year-old Wynesia Austin were both charged with aggravated assault. Police Chief Avery Cook said the disagreement happened Sunday night. He told WCBI both cut....
WEST POINT, MS
breezynews.com

Prowlers, Alarms and Disturbances in Attala

12:05 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on 5th Avenue. 4:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about an alarm at El Rodeo on Veterans Memorial Drive. 6:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a business alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran Memorial Drive.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WLBT

USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Construction begins on Attala County Courthouse

Construction has started on the historic Attala County Courthouse. Work on the project began over the weekend. Attala County Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey said major areas of focus will be asphalt shingle and membrane roof replacement including built-in gutters, parapet cap replacement, associated flashings and sealants, cupola restoration, limited rough and finish carpentry, sheet metal restoration including the entablatures and columns and window headers, plaster repair, ceramic tile, historic wood window restoration, and masonry repointing, relaying and crack stitching. .
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
MACON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy