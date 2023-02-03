ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Basketball’s Avery Anderson, Second-Leading Scorer, Out Indefinitely with Wrist Injury

STILLWATER — The Cowboys will be without their most dynamic ball-handler for the foreseeable future. Avery Anderson, the team’s second-leading scorer and leading assist man, is scheduled to have surgery on his left wrist on Wednesday and is out indefinitely, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said Monday. There is still a chance for Anderson to come back this season, but there is no timetable on a return as of yet. Anderson wrote in an Instagram post that he “can’t finish out” his senior season.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys’ Weekend of Upsets Ends with 17-16 Victory against No. 8 Missouri

STILLWATER — It was a day full of upsets in Gallagher-Iba Arena, but none were as impressive as what Luke Surber was able to do. The Oklahoma State wrestling team pulled off its second upset of the weekend with a 17-16 win against No. 8 Missouri, two days after beating No. 6 Michigan in Arlington. This dual came down to criteria. The matches were split five wins apiece with each team picking up a major decision, but OSU outscored the Tigers 45-43 in the matches, earning the victory.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Videos: Holliday, Players Preview the 2023 Baseball Season

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State baseball team held its media day Monday at O’Brate Stadium to preview the upcoming season. Josh Holliday, Ryan Bogusz, Nolan McLean, Marcus Brown and Roc Riggio met with reporters to discuss how the team looks going into the year.
STILLWATER, OK

