abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Midstate

(WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and if you are still trying to make plans for the day, we’ve got you covered. Whether your Facebook status is “in a relationship,” “single,” or “it’s complicated,” you deserve to celebrate Valentine’s Day, even if that means relaxing in your pajamas and binge watching your favorite show.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Big Time Rush to bring 2023 tour to Hersheypark Stadium

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Big Time Rush, known for their popular television show that aired on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013, will be returning to Hershey this summer for their “Can’t Get Enough Tour.”. Big Time Rush performed at the GIANT Center in July of 2022 as...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
HARRISBURG, PA
macaronikid.com

1st Annual York County All-Ages Inclusive Egg Hunt

Group #3 ages 10-15 Group #4 ages 16 and up. * If registration numbers exceed the amounts of participants we are expecting we will assign a specific time slot for each age group and will notify you of this change via the email you have provided. All hidden eggs are...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Livestrong Program at the Harrisburg Area YMCA

Cancer survivors can take control of their health with help from the Livestrong Program at the Harrisburg Area YMCA. The 12-week course focuses on cardio, strength training, flexibility and balance. Hear more about the program and the impact it’s had on cancer survivors in our area.
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Gabby’s Italian Bistro (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
sanatogapost.com

State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month

HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
LEBANON, PA

