abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
abc27.com
Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Midstate
(WHTM) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and if you are still trying to make plans for the day, we’ve got you covered. Whether your Facebook status is “in a relationship,” “single,” or “it’s complicated,” you deserve to celebrate Valentine’s Day, even if that means relaxing in your pajamas and binge watching your favorite show.
Relax with sunset yoga classes at Picture Perfect Ranch in Lancaster
The 7-acre, family-owned ranch is home to 40+ animals and many interactive events.
abc27.com
Big Time Rush to bring 2023 tour to Hersheypark Stadium
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Big Time Rush, known for their popular television show that aired on Nickelodeon from 2009 to 2013, will be returning to Hershey this summer for their “Can’t Get Enough Tour.”. Big Time Rush performed at the GIANT Center in July of 2022 as...
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail makes 16 stops in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’re a coffee and chocolate lover, you’re in luck! The Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail will be making 16 stops throughout Cumberland County this year. The chocolate and coffee tour began on Feb. 1 and will run through May 31....
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew Tarantino
Hanover, PA just got a whole lot tastier with the arrival of the Avalon Ale House! Owner Matthew Tarantino, known for his delicious BBQ at 3 Hogs BBQ, has been hard at work transforming the old Bottoms Up location into a haven for craft beer and great food. Find out more about this newly established Hanover institution.
abc27.com
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
macaronikid.com
1st Annual York County All-Ages Inclusive Egg Hunt
Group #3 ages 10-15 Group #4 ages 16 and up. * If registration numbers exceed the amounts of participants we are expecting we will assign a specific time slot for each age group and will notify you of this change via the email you have provided. All hidden eggs are...
abc27.com
Burlington opening new York County retail store
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
abc27.com
Livestrong Program at the Harrisburg Area YMCA
Cancer survivors can take control of their health with help from the Livestrong Program at the Harrisburg Area YMCA. The 12-week course focuses on cardio, strength training, flexibility and balance. Hear more about the program and the impact it’s had on cancer survivors in our area.
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid Rollercoaster
New Wildcat's Revenge coaster will open in the summer. Hersheypark has announced that its 2023 season will begin on April 1. The park will be open on weekends through May 21, with its full summer season beginning on Thursday, May 25.
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
lebtown.com
What the duck? Rare bird from Europe and Asia spotted at Lebanon landfill
She almost didn’t turn around. But Rita Stima, a dedicated birdwatcher from Lebanon County, said something didn’t look quite right when it caught her eye as she drove through property owned by the Greater Lebanon Refuse Authority, just north of Cleona, on the morning of Dec. 19. “I...
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
EggHolic to Join Hampden’s Gateway Square Shopping Center This Spring
The authentic Indian street food restaurant will bring its “eggetarian” menu to five new locations throughout the second quarter of this year.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Gabby’s Italian Bistro (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
sanatogapost.com
State Trout Stocking in Local Waters Starts This Month
HARRISBURG PA – Pennsylvania’s adult trout stocking schedule for February, March, and April 2023 has been announced by the state Fish and Boat Commission, and waters in Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties will benefit from the more than 3.2 million trout the commission intends to release this year for public angling.
abc27.com
Artisan chocolate shop brings international chocolate flavors to Central Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — With Valentines Day quickly approaching, like me, you may be frantically looking for some ‘sweet’ ideas to get for your significant other – look no further than the locally owned Cocoa Creek Chocolates. The Camp Hill-based Cocoa Creek Chocolates was founded...
lebtown.com
Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
