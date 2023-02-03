ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan, TX

ValleyCentral

Cities in the RGV host free weddings on Valentine’s Day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Are you ready to tie the knot? Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are hosting free weddings on Valentine’s Day. Hidalgo County The city of Edinburg announced Judge Charlie Espinoza is hosting a free wedding event on Valentine’s Day. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Los Tigres Del Norte, Randy Rogers Band to headline Edinburg festival

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced its headliners for the 54th annual Fiesta Edinburg festival Thursday. Fiesta Edinburg is one of the city’s largest annual community events hosted by the chamber, according to the city’s website. Fiesta Edinburg officials announced Los Tigres Del Norte and Randy Rogers Band will be headlining […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County to host Teen Dating Violence Prevent event

Hidalgo County will host its annual Teen Dating Violence Prevention event this week. The county DA partnered with the Texas Council on Family Violence, the city of Edinburg, and other agencies to raise awareness. Awareness is something the DA says is important for victims. The event is set for Thursday,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
utrgvrider.com

Football ticket deposits soar

Ticket deposits for the inaugural season of the UTRGV football program have reached 1,300, Intercollegiate Athletics officials say. The deposits are $25 per seat and will be applied toward the cost of the ticket once they are available, with a deposit limit of 3o seats per person. In an interview...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mission announces new installations at public park

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

San Benito renovation project underway

A renovation project for the San Benito Housing Authority is more than halfway complete. A makeover is underway at the Palmview Estates in San Benito. For the last six years, Santos Sanchez and his wife have called this place home. "Well, it was ok,” Sanchez said. “They were very run down, the houses, they didn't have much in terms of services.”
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Philanthropist and business man Frank Boggus dies at the age of 94

The philanthropist and owner of Boggus Ford, Frank Boggus, died at 94-years-old, according to the Rotary Club of Harlingen. The dealership has been operating in the Valley since the 1930s. Frank took over the dealership back in 1965 after his father J. Lewis Boggus died. The Salvation Army of Harlingen...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Coffee & fast food: Donna will welcome these 2 chains in 2023

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna is expected to welcome at least two more national chain restaurants in 2023, with state records indicating plans to open a Taco Bell and a Dutch Bros Coffee within city limits. Taco Bell is expected to break ground in May with construction wrapping up by Aug. 1, according to the […]
DONNA, TX
kurv.com

Local Restaurant Sued Over Man’s Apparent Alcohol-Related Death

A local restaurant is being sued over claims it overserved alcohol to a Valley man who later crashed his car and drowned in a canal. The family of 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo is alleging Buffalo Wings and Rings in Weslaco continued to serve Romo drinks even after he had become “obviously intoxicated.” The lawsuit was first reported by the McAllen Monitor.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
PHARR, TX

