4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community supportSara IrshadPharr, TX
Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron CountyKristen WaltersCameron County, TX
Cities in the RGV host free weddings on Valentine’s Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Are you ready to tie the knot? Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are hosting free weddings on Valentine’s Day. Hidalgo County The city of Edinburg announced Judge Charlie Espinoza is hosting a free wedding event on Valentine’s Day. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. […]
Need a date for Valentines Day? Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to host take a shelter dog on a date.
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Need a date to spend Valentines Day with or just want to share some extra love with a furry companion? The Rio Grande Humane Society is hosting a take a shelter dog on a date from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14. A questionnaire, provided by the Rio Grande Humane Society, will […]
Los Tigres Del Norte, Randy Rogers Band to headline Edinburg festival
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced its headliners for the 54th annual Fiesta Edinburg festival Thursday. Fiesta Edinburg is one of the city’s largest annual community events hosted by the chamber, according to the city’s website. Fiesta Edinburg officials announced Los Tigres Del Norte and Randy Rogers Band will be headlining […]
Frank Boggus dies at 94; community members share his philanthropic efforts
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Frank Boggus, a well-known business man and philanthropist, died early yesterday morning at the age of 94. Boggus was the owner of Boggus Ford – with dealerships in both Harlingen and McAllen. But what Frank Boggus is being remembered by from community members is his philanthropic work. “Frank was the kind […]
10 of the Valley’s most romantic restaurants, according to Yelp
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There is nothing worse than not being able to decide on a spot to eat when you’re hungry, and with Valentine’s Day just a week away, this list could help you decide on a place to take your special someone. After all, they have been highly rated from others online. Hidalgo […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County to host Teen Dating Violence Prevent event
Hidalgo County will host its annual Teen Dating Violence Prevention event this week. The county DA partnered with the Texas Council on Family Violence, the city of Edinburg, and other agencies to raise awareness. Awareness is something the DA says is important for victims. The event is set for Thursday,...
utrgvrider.com
Football ticket deposits soar
Ticket deposits for the inaugural season of the UTRGV football program have reached 1,300, Intercollegiate Athletics officials say. The deposits are $25 per seat and will be applied toward the cost of the ticket once they are available, with a deposit limit of 3o seats per person. In an interview...
City of Mission announces new installations at public park
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
KRGV
San Benito renovation project underway
A renovation project for the San Benito Housing Authority is more than halfway complete. A makeover is underway at the Palmview Estates in San Benito. For the last six years, Santos Sanchez and his wife have called this place home. "Well, it was ok,” Sanchez said. “They were very run down, the houses, they didn't have much in terms of services.”
KRGV
Philanthropist and business man Frank Boggus dies at the age of 94
The philanthropist and owner of Boggus Ford, Frank Boggus, died at 94-years-old, according to the Rotary Club of Harlingen. The dealership has been operating in the Valley since the 1930s. Frank took over the dealership back in 1965 after his father J. Lewis Boggus died. The Salvation Army of Harlingen...
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: La Fontaine: School of Podiatric Medicine is going to make a big difference in RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas – With the amount of diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley, the UTRGV School of Podiatric Medicine has important work to do. So says Dr. Javier La Fontaine, inaugural dean of the UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Pediatric Medicine. La Fontaine was appointed to the post on July 1, 2022.
Brownsville, McAllen lead ranking in multigenerational homes: Is this good?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multigenerational homes are making a comeback in the United States — where the phenomenon is especially prevalent in the Rio Grande Valley. The homes, in which three or more generations of a family live together, can be found all over the United States but are particularly common in places with high […]
Coffee & fast food: Donna will welcome these 2 chains in 2023
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna is expected to welcome at least two more national chain restaurants in 2023, with state records indicating plans to open a Taco Bell and a Dutch Bros Coffee within city limits. Taco Bell is expected to break ground in May with construction wrapping up by Aug. 1, according to the […]
kurv.com
Local Restaurant Sued Over Man’s Apparent Alcohol-Related Death
A local restaurant is being sued over claims it overserved alcohol to a Valley man who later crashed his car and drowned in a canal. The family of 30-year-old Jesus Angel Romo is alleging Buffalo Wings and Rings in Weslaco continued to serve Romo drinks even after he had become “obviously intoxicated.” The lawsuit was first reported by the McAllen Monitor.
Family sues Weslaco sports bar for $1M after man’s death, documents show
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who crashed and drowned after drinking at a sports bar is now suing the bar for overserving alcohol to him, records show. Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was reported missing after last being seen Jan. 16 at Buffalo Wings and Rings sports bar in Weslaco, according to […]
McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
Nine-month road closure announced in South Pharr
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority announced a nine-month road closure in south Pharr. According to a news release from the City of Pharr, the temporary road closure will begin Feb. 6 and last through Nov. 10 as part of the 365 Tollway Project. “Traffic will be blocked off along South […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Lawmakers hear about education funding needs from Valley superintendents
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Clarissa Riojas, an English language arts teacher at McAllen ISD, asked a question about the funding of public schools at a gathering of state lawmakers recently. The lawmakers, along with other state policymakers, were on the 2023 Valley Legislative Tour hosted by the Rio Grande Valley...
