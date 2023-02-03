Read full article on original website
parsippanyfocus.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Detectives Retires
MORRIS COUNTY — After 18 years of service in law enforcement, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker has announced his retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and Deputy Chief of Detectives Robert McNally honored Chief Kimker for his exemplary service and expressed their gratitude to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on his last day.
Bergen County Resident Killed in I-80 Crash
PARSIPPANY — One person died, and three others were injured early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate-80. According to NJ Police Sargent Philip Curry, the early morning collision occurred at 2:41 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 43.8. The incident happened when a...
Student Alberto Vega Completes Internship with Assemblywoman Dunn
PARSIPPANY — Alberto Vega, a graduate of Parsippany High School, has completed an extensive Policy Analyst Fellowship with the legislative office of Assemblywoman Aura Dunn. Assemblywoman Dunn’s office is in Chester, serving the constituents of Legislative District 25 in New Jersey. Vega is also a Graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Reparations – What Is It and What Does It Mean For New Jersey?
MORRIS COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area is hosting a frank discussion on the subject of Reparations on Monday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Morris County Library, 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany. The program is co-sponsored by the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Morristown Alumnae Chapter, and Black Lives Matter Morristown.
Two Vehicle Crash on Littleton Road Sends Driver to Hospital
PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, January 29 at 11:15 p.m. Mr. Josephlus Debblay, 39, was traveling southbound on Littleton Road, passing Dartford Road. Ms. Giuseppin, 50, was traveling north on Littleton Road, passing Halsey Road, and had trouble negotiating the curve of the roadway. Debblay’s vehicle, a 2018 Honda Civic,...
Market Street Mission Provided 127,000 Meals, 41,982 Nights of Shelter
MORRIS COUNTY — Market Street Mission served 127,013 meals and provided 41,982 nights of safe shelter to its community guests and recovery program residents in 2022, along with the Sussex County location in Newton. Forty-two men also graduated from the mission’s addiction recovery Life Change Program last year. This...
