MORRIS COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area is hosting a frank discussion on the subject of Reparations on Monday, February 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Morris County Library, 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany. The program is co-sponsored by the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Morristown Alumnae Chapter, and Black Lives Matter Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO