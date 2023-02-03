Read full article on original website
2 townhouses, 1 car damaged in Kentwood shooting
Authorities are investigating after two residences and one vehicle were damaged by gunfire in Kentwood early Tuesday morning.
Two people hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Douglas
DOUGLAS, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after crashing a stolen car in Douglas Sunday night, according to Douglas Police Department. The incident began on Bluestar Highway near Main Street when an officer observed a car in violation of multiple motor vehicle codes, and saw suspicious activity happening inside.
Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Police: No arrests made after shots fired in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired in Kentwood early Tuesday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident occurred before 3 a.m. near Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street. We’re told two homes and one car were found with damage. No one was hurt,...
Pedestrian hit by car, injured in Grand Rapids
A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids, police said.
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
A farmhouse at Nelis' Dutch Village near Holland burned early Tuesday morning, the second fire at the theme park in eight months.
2 charged with murder of man found after June fire
Two people have been charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was found in a house fire last June.
Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school
PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
Woman’s screams lead Benton Harbor Police to man, dead inside vehicle
A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Benton Harbor and police are calling his death suspicious. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called, on Sunday, Feb. 5, to the 300 block of Marshall to investigate a report of a woman heard screaming. On arrival,...
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart
COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
Crews respond to second fire at Dutch Village in Holland
Crews were spotted putting out flames early Tuesday morning. The Dutch Village had another barn fire in June 2022.
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
MSP: Man jailed after Kentwood pursuit, crash
KENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - Authorities say a person is jailed after leading officers on a pursuit near Kentwood over the weekend. It started early Saturday after state police failed to stop a vehicle for speeding on Eastern Avenue near Alexander Street. Kent County Sheriff's deputies also failed to stop the same vehicle later in the morning.
Grand Rapids pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids pedestrian remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Michigan Street NE and Prospect Avenue NE when a car hit the 25-year-old in the curb lane as they were crossing Michigan Street, according to Grand Rapids police.
Substantial hiring bonuses being offered by Kalamazoo-area police
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Multiple police agencies in Kalamazoo County are paying five-figure bonuses to recruit police officers. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is now offering a $15,000 bonus for police or firefighters transferring into the department who have experience. Meanwhile, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is offering...
Police: 3 teenagers in custody after attempted vehicle break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three teenagers were arrested Sunday night after allegedly attempting to break into parked cars and fleeing from police. Police say the initial call came in around 9 p.m. from an Amazon fulfillment center on 68th Street SE. The caller reported that people were stealing from vehicles in the parking lot.
