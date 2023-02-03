ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Two people hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after crashing a stolen car in Douglas Sunday night, according to Douglas Police Department. The incident began on Bluestar Highway near Main Street when an officer observed a car in violation of multiple motor vehicle codes, and saw suspicious activity happening inside.
Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
Police: No arrests made after shots fired in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired in Kentwood early Tuesday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident occurred before 3 a.m. near Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street. We’re told two homes and one car were found with damage. No one was hurt,...
Police: 4 in custody in Ottawa Co. smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Four people were taken into custody early Monday morning in connection to a break-in at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop in Coopersville. Police say the burglary happened around 2:20 a.m. Responding officers saw a black SUV fleeing the scene and gave chase. The SUV got onto eastbound I-96 and refused to stop for police. It later crashed while attempting to take the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne.
Active shooter report discredited in 2 minutes at Portage high school

PORTAGE, MI – It took about two minutes to discredit a report of a shooting at Portage Northern High School on Tuesday morning. A call came in around 9:35 a.m., Feb. 7, to the Portage Department of Public Safety, saying shots were fired at Portage Northern High School, 1000 Idaho Ave., Deputy Director Jeff VanderWiere said at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Two face Open Murder and Arson charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A second person has been arraigned on Open Murder charges in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man last June. Andrew John McCormack was arraigned before the Honorable Judge Kathleen P. Hemingway Tuesday, who denied bond as for McCormack. He is charged with Open Murder, Second Degree Arson, and tampering with evidence in the death of 53-year-old James Travis June 18, 2022.
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
MSP: Man jailed after Kentwood pursuit, crash

KENTWOOD (WOOD-AM) - Authorities say a person is jailed after leading officers on a pursuit near Kentwood over the weekend. It started early Saturday after state police failed to stop a vehicle for speeding on Eastern Avenue near Alexander Street. Kent County Sheriff's deputies also failed to stop the same vehicle later in the morning.
Grand Rapids pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids pedestrian remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Michigan Street NE and Prospect Avenue NE when a car hit the 25-year-old in the curb lane as they were crossing Michigan Street, according to Grand Rapids police.
