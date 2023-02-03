ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Can you escape? San Antonio’s newest escape room opens at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a challenge, then head to the Escape Game at The Rim! The newest location features five different themed escape rooms. Made for families or friends, groups can choose between the following rooms: The Depths, Prison Break, Gold Rush, Playground, and Special Ops: Mysterious Market.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 7, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a full big game push with charcuterie boards and drinks! Plus, DIY Valentine’s Day gifts, STEAM-inspired projects and rodeo-inspired tacos. To get us ready for the big football game this weekend, The Board Couple is here to elevate game...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor

Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
BOERNE, TX
Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores

SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

