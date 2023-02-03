Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday
SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
KSAT 12
Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
KSAT 12
SAAACAM: Historical marker needed for what was the Key Hole Club
SAN ANTONIO – A building just off the 1600 block of W. Poplar could be getting a historical marker in the near future, but not for being a special events venue known for its outdoor lucha libre matches. Owned by a fraternal order on the West Side, the large...
KSAT 12
Can you escape? San Antonio’s newest escape room opens at The Rim
SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a challenge, then head to the Escape Game at The Rim! The newest location features five different themed escape rooms. Made for families or friends, groups can choose between the following rooms: The Depths, Prison Break, Gold Rush, Playground, and Special Ops: Mysterious Market.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 7, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s a full big game push with charcuterie boards and drinks! Plus, DIY Valentine’s Day gifts, STEAM-inspired projects and rodeo-inspired tacos. To get us ready for the big football game this weekend, The Board Couple is here to elevate game...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels neighbors team up to pick up tree limbs, debris left behind by winter storm
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been days, but a major cleanup continues after a winter storm rolled through parts of the area north of Loop 1604. One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods is in New Braunfels, south of Canyon Lake. Neighbors who live in the Vintage Oaks subdivision off Highway...
KSAT 12
Councilman submits proposal to hold contractors accountable, help businesses impacted by construction
SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo submitted a recommendation to the city council on Monday to help hold contractors accountable, adding to other efforts to help struggling businesses impacted by construction in San Antonio. Bravo recommends raising the missed deadline fine amount, which currently varies between $700...
KSAT 12
Check out impressive ‘Encanto’-themed birthday party for San Antonio 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Move aside princess parties. A San Antonio mom pulled off a very impressive “Encanto”-themed party for her 6-year-old daughter. The party took place over the summer but the girl’s mother recently posted pictures to a mom’s group on Facebook as a shout-out to the party planners.
MySanAntonio
Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor
Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
KSAT 12
Cardboard boats will race down Comal River tube chute this April for ‘Thru the Chute’ event
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Launching a cardboard boat down the Comal River tube chute might not sound like a good idea but it’s actually a quirky annual tradition. Thru the Chute will kick off at 10 a.m. on April 29 at the City Tube Chute, located at 100 Liebscher Drive in New Braunfels.
KSAT 12
Fire damages home on city’s West Side; no injuries reported, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person managed to avoid serious injury after a fire damaged a home on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just after 11 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of...
KSAT 12
San Antonio area likely to get beneficial rain Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
TUESDAY NIGHT (FEB. 7) A cold front will move through San Antonio between 9 p.m. and midnight, bringing widespread rain. Although severe weather is unlikely, a few claps of thunder are possible. This may wake you or startle children and pets. After the front moves through, scattered rain will continue...
KSAT 12
UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures celebrates Black History Month with new exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit with quilts and a student-produced history project. “The quilt depicts how the African American people have contributed to Texas,” Denise Reed, a member of the African American Quilt Circle of San Antonio said.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Pest infestation leads to suspended license for Asian cuisine restaurant
SAN ANTONIO – A Northeast Side Asian cuisine restaurant had its license suspended last month after health inspectors found multiple violations, including an infestation of pests. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine. Chef Joe Asian Cuisine, located in the 5400 block of Walzem Road, barely passed its January inspection with a...
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
KSAT 12
Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores
SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake baseball team collects over $400 in needed items at its food drive
Last weekend the Canyon Lake baseball team hosted its sixth annual community food drive. At this year’s drive, the players collected more than $400 and two pallets of non-perishable staples for the CRRC Food Pantry. As the economy has shifted in recent years, many households are unable to acquire...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 18-year-old shot, killed in parking lot after attending car club meet-up on city’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed inside a vehicle after attending a car club meetup on the city’s West Side late Sunday night. Paul Joseph Ortiz was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. in a parking...
Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show
Braunda Smith will show off her cooking chops on the May 24 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
