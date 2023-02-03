Read full article on original website
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business
It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
myarklamiss.com
The 34th Annual Magnolia Blossom Festival and 33rd Annual World Championship Steak Cook-Off will take place on May 19th and May 20th
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — From May 19, 2023, to May 20, 2023, the 34th Annual Magnolia Blossom Festival and the 33rd Annual World Championship Steak Cook-Off will take place at the Historic Downtown Square in Magnolia, Ark. For more information, be sure to call 870-234-4352.
Get Ready to Enjoy Texarkana’s 17th Annual Wine & Jazz Gala in March
Get ready for Harvest Regional Food Bank's 17 Annual Wine and Jazz Gala at the Silvermoon on Broad in downtown Texarkana. This event is so much fun with great food, great wine, great music and all for a great cause. You just can't go wrong. When is The 17 Annual...
Industrial Business Maverick Pipe Coming to Texarkana Means jobs
TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, has announced New Hampshire-based Maverick Pipe as the newest Corporate Citizen expanding to its property. According to a press release, Maverick Pipe will initially invest $20 million toward its expansion and hire 40...
East Texas officials identify elderly victim found during house fire
On Monday, officials in Texarkana released the identity of an elderly woman that was found deceased during a house fire last week.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, February 3
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in February 2023 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. David Michael Stone, 35, of El Dorado and Courtney Magen Jack, 33, of El Dorado, February 3. Darwin Mitchell...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 27. Marshall Evans, 20, Garland, theft of property under $500. Jason Cox, 45, Stamps, shoplifting. Brandi...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Man Arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana
A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burglary of a vehicle in Texarkana, Texas. Late last Tuesday night, Texarkana, Tx., police said that they received a 911 call from someone saying that they’d just come out of the Burlington Coat Factory and saw a man wearing a long black trench coat going through their vehicle in the parking lot.
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
KSLA
Why you shouldn’t leave your car unattended to defrost
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - With these chilly mornings, many people will start their car early and head back inside to let it warm up. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says this leaves you susceptible to a crime of opportunity. Leaving your car unattended gives thieves the chance to easily steal...
arkadelphian.com
Nashville motorist killed in tree collision
A Nashville woman died in a vehicle-versus-tree accident early Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Tera Teague, 34, of Nashville, was traveling southbound on Possum Hollow Road outside of Nashville Saturday morning when her 2003 Buick LeSabre “left the roadway and struck a tree,” according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Police looking for Keysean White wanted for Credit/Debit Card Abuse
Texarkana, Tx., Police said that they’re looking for Keysean White, who now has a felony warrant for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. Polcie said that on January 17th, the victim in the case started getting fraud alerts on her phone that someone was attempting to use her credit card. She was at work at St. Michael Hospital and discovered that her wallet was missing from her purse. She then immediately put a hold on all her cards so that they could not be used and reported the theft to us. Not long after that, a doctor found her wallet laying on a table in another part of the hospital – but the credit cards were nowhere to be found, Texarkana, Texas Police said.
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
Hidden no more: Arkansas entertainer Ketty Lester
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grammy nominations are just as honorable as winning the actual award. But, can you imagine not even knowing you were nominated until decades later?. Reyvoda Frierson was born and raised in Hope, Arkansas. However, much of the world knows her as Ketty Lester. She topped...
Update:Texarkana Police Seeking Help in 2 Cases, Car & Storage Unit Thefts
Thanks to social media the man in the second case has been identified as. Darrell Dewayne Dawson Jr and was located. He is now in custody. Texarkana Arkansas police need your help in two separate cases. One is of a stolen vehicle last week and the other is of a suspect in storage unit thefts.
KSLA
Valentines’ baskets to be sent to elderly, low income individuals through Operation Love Drop
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Operation Love Drop is underway in Texarkana, Arkansas but to make this charity event a success, community help is needed. Boxes of hygiene items continue to come in at the Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center. This is a result of team effort from the city and a local church. Vickie Lacy is the director of Operation Love Drop.
inforney.com
Bowie County man fatally shot over argument
DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening. Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
ktalnews.com
Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
texarkanafyi.com
Murder Arrest in Saturday Shooting in Bowie County
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derrelexis Dewayne Betts has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail. The bail has not yet been set for Betts. BCSO Press Release:. On 2-4-2023, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
