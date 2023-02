WEST POINT, N.Y. – Fielding as many as four freshmen in the starting lineup, Binghamton men's tennis lost three matches over the weekend at Army. On Saturday, BU lost to Richmond (4-0) and the host Black Knights (4-3) and on Saturday, the Bearcats were defeated by Ivy League member Brown 4-0. The match of the weekend ran past midnight at the Lichtenberg Center as Binghamton and Army were deadlocked at 3-3. The Black Knights prevailed in a third-set tiebreak to clinch the 4-3 decision.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO