Carlisle, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged for allegedly shooting cat

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man has been charged after allegedly shooting a cat last month. On Jan. 28, State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman charged with attempted homicide after weekend stabbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged with criminal attempted homicide after a weekend stabbing. According to City of Harrisburg officials, officers responded to the 1200 block of Community Drive on Saturday evening for a domestic disturbance. Officers located a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

One person injured in a nighttime shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

Carlisle contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle contractor was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Home Improvement Fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mike Kalinich and ordered he pays more than $75,000 in restitution to...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police: 2 people killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 10:45 a.m. (Feb. 7): State Police have identified the two people who were killed in the crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday in St. Thomas Township. Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, and Maura J. Boyce, 42, of Mercersburg, were both pronounced...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Man Found Dead In A Vehicle

Police say he sustained gunshot wounds. Hagerstown, Md (KM) The investigation continue into the death of man found inside of a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Hagerstown. At around 4:24 PM, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Locust Street for a suspicious vehicle. They found Anthony Leon Latimer, 42, of Hagerstown deceased inside the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

Rash of catalytic converter thefts hits Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thieves in Carlisle are breaking into cars, not for money or jewelry, but for parts. They are going after catalytic converters, hitting six vehicles in less than 48 hours. Carlisle police said it is a frustratingly easy crime to commit, but difficult to solve and...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Police warn of scammer impersonating officers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Bureau of Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving calls from their main number impersonating a police officer. Police say they are currently looking into this issue. Police say to remain safe, do not give out any personal information, banking...
LANCASTER, PA
thedickinsonian.com

Three Students Assaulted; Perpetrator Still At-Large

An unknown man assaulted three Dickinson students on or near campus over the weekend of January 28 and early this week. The first two incidents occurred outside of the Holland Union Building near the heart of campus and on South West Street in Carlisle respectively, both early Saturday morning. The...
CARLISLE, PA

