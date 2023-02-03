ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

Surveillance video provided by Heroes Brewing

Editor’s Note: This article has been edited to confirm that Heroes Brewing and Petit Poutinerie were the ones affected by the smash-and-grab.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed Petit Poutinerie and Heroes Brewing were among the latest victims in a series of attempted burglaries that occurred in Rochester.

In an Instagram post , Petit Poutinerie, located on Elton Street, announced that nobody was injured as a result of a smash-and-grab at their restaurant. They said no cash was stolen, however, the Rochester Police Department said that some items were stolen.

In another Instagram post released Friday, Photo City Music Hall said that the building housing both them and Heroes Brewing was the victim of attempted smash-and-grabs as well. According to the Rochester Police Department, the suspect attempted to burglarize Heroes Brewing but was unsuccessful due to an employee being inside the building.

These incidents happened after a series of smash-and-grabs that took place in the City of Rochester this week. On Tuesday, both Comedy at the Carlson and Record Archive had suspects attempt to drive cars through the front of the businesses.

According to the Rochester Police Department, Record Archive had items stolen from inside their store and an ATM was stolen from inside Comedy at the Carlson.

The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.

Comments / 18

pauly
4d ago

Hochul, AOC, Letitia James, network news, etc, etc, are fine with it. They consider it a new normal. They believe us law-abiding dinosaurs are the ones with the problem, and we should just chill out about it, place our heads in the sand, and go about our business. Yeah utopia!

Reply(4)
7
Sophie Popp
4d ago

Our city is out of control. Crime is rampant! I’m sickened by this.

Reply(5)
10
 

