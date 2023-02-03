Pawtucket opens new warming shelter

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Warming centers are opening across Southern New England as a blast of cold weather moves in.

The city of Pawtucket opened a new shelter at 1139 Main Street, which will run 24 hours through Monday.

In accordance with the State Fire Marshal, the center will only hold 16 cots but has plenty of room for tables and chairs, as well as additional space to rest and enjoy a meal.

(Story continues below video.)

The Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will prepare three fresh meals per day, the city added.

During the weekend, the shelter will be run and monitored by Brother Gary Dantzler, of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, as well as other volunteers.

“I am very happy to service that, this is what the community does, you know all the communities coming together and people, this is a joint effort the city did a great job and I am proud of the city of Pawtucket to do that,” Dantzler said.

Mayor Donald Grebien said he is appreciative of their service.

“We’ve been working for several weeks to get it up and running, but the importance is, we have people that need some support,” Grebien said. “They’re under the bridge living, there are people on the street, we know where those encampments are. With the cold weather coming in, and freezing weather, we need to have people protected.”

Volunteers told 12 News they are looking for warm clothing to give people who are staying there. If you have clothing or items to donate, you can drop them off at the warming site.

Anyone who needs temporary shelter from the cold can also go to community centers, libraries and public safety buildings across Southern New England.

