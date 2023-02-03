Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
KATU.com
Belmont Goats vandalized, goats escape after receiving note criticizing homeless sweeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Belmont Goats, the iconic Portland nonprofit-funded herd of goats, is reporting that their fence was cut Monday night, releasing their herd of goats - and that a note was found on the scene declaring it to be an intentional act in protest of the homeless camp sweeps in the area.
Molalla-area resident hired by Oregon City after working for Milwaukie bakery
Mike Dobaj serves as city's information-technology director since January
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
Grand Ronde Tribe opens second opioid treatment facility in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Grand Ronde Tribe is opening a new opioid treatment facility in Southeast Portland. The 6,000 square feet facility will primarily serve the indigenous community, but health officials won't turn anyone away. It's built and ran by the Grand Ronde Tribe and uses holistic methods to...
'I dream of my own apartment': Portland’s homeless yearn for housing as county aims to house 300 people in 4 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Diamond Howard lit a cigarette while walking her husky in Old Town Monday morning. She’s been homeless in Portland on-and-off for 15 years. She’s currently on four housing waitlists and yearns for a safe place to call her own. “I can actually taste it,”...
Oregon City investigating city-wide server issue hindering services
Computer problems are snarling government business in Oregon City. The Clackamas County city issued an email to employees Monday morning that some services, including billing and permitting, were down due to unspecified issues with accessing server files, said Jarrod Lyman, communications manager for the city.
State of the Union guests include Kalama engineering teacher, Portland police officer
WASHINGTON — Two of the Pacific Northwest's newest U.S. Representatives have invited some additional local faces to join the audience at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday evening. Portland Police Officer Jordan Zaitz will attend as a guest of Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon's 5th District,...
KGW team covering Portland homeless camp removal witnesses shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fight at a North Portland homeless camp led to a shooting late Tuesday morning. A KGW team was at the camp for a separate story and witnessed what happened. KGW reporter Blair Best and Photojournalist Ken McCormick saw a fight breakout between two men. One...
Local business offers a lifeline to Lake Oswego pickleball players
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — When the Lake Oswego City Council voted last month to shut down the pickleball courts at George Rogers Park due to noise complaints, local players appeared to be stranded. The council directed the parks department to explore replacement courts at Westlake Park, but that’s not going to be a quick fix even if it works out.
KXL
Folks Are Housing Multnomah Now, While You Foot The Bill
The average Northwest family works hard for 75-thousand bucks a year. After taxes, that’s about 50-grand. And the whole family lives on that…housing, food, medical. Now, can you imagine spending that same 50-grand to get housing for a single homeless person . That’s right…the same Multnomah county that...
KGW
Fight at North Portland ‘hot spot’ homeless camp culminates in shooting
A KGW crew was out the Willamette Boulevard homeless camp when the fight broke out. One man fell to the ground, then got up and hobbled away.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Eugene Bans New Natural Gas, Portland Restauranteurs Struggle with Eggs, and Ted Cruz Being a Hypocrite
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Why wait? Let's...
'These folks are some of the hardest working people in the city': Portland City Laborers enter Day 3 of strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of workers for the City of Portland — members of Laborers International Union of North America Local 483 — are still on strike as of Saturday night. The union first went on strike at midnight Thursday after no agreement was reached with the city during Wednesday's mediation session, according to city officials.
City of Portland, city laborers reach tentative agreement to end strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and Portland City Laborers announced early Sunday morning that they'd tentatively agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement following 12 hours of mediation on Saturday, ending a strike that started Thursday. The agreement will remain tentative until it's approved by Portland City...
Multnomah County Chair announces plan to get homeless people directly into housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's hard to deny that downtown Portland has been through a lot the past few years. And part of what has caused a spike in concern about crime and safety is the desperation that comes with an ever-present homeless population. As the city and county grapple...
Weeks after being hit by a car, Rep. Bonamici presents Beaverton with $4 million check for pedestrian safety
BEAVERTON, Ore. — On the evening of Jan. 13, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was leaving a Shabbat Service for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr hosted by Congressional Beth Israel in Northwest Portland. While crossing the street, in a crosswalk and with a green light, the congresswoman and her husband were hit by a car.
KGW
Arrest of police impersonator near Mt. Hood prompts sheriff to seek public input
MT HOOD, Ore. — The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for additional information regarding a man who was arrested last week for impersonating a police officer at Mt. Hood. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, was arrested Saturday and lodged in Clackamas County jail without bail...
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
kptv.com
Man found ‘bleeding heavily’ after shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Tuesday morning. Just before 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Southeast Bush Street. Police said officers found a man bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers...
