Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees make exciting Spring Training roster announcement
With pitchers and catchers reporting to camp next week, the New York Yankees have announced non-roster invitees, and that list includes highly-touted outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, according to MLB insider Mike Rodriguez. This news comes on Dominguez’s 20th birthday. It is a big step for any prospect to be invited...
Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina
The St. Louis Cardinals embarked on a new era following the 2022 season. Yadier Molina officially called it a career after the Cardinals’ postseason exit in the National League wild-card round, and the team opted to replace him with now-former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The two sides came to terms on a five-year, $87.5 […] The post Cardinals GM Mike Girsch drops truth bomb on Willson Contreras replacing Yadier Molina appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Rangers All-Star lands new role with team ahead of 2023 season
The Texas Rangers are bringing back a familiar face to their front office ahead of the 2023 season. The franchise announced that former All-Star Ian Kinsler, one of their best infielders ever, will be the special assistant to the GM this year: Welcome back, Ian! We've named Rangers Hall of Famer Ian Kinsler Special Assistant […] The post Former Rangers All-Star lands new role with team ahead of 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0