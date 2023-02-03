Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
Perfect Kevin Durant trade Knicks must offer Nets ahead of deadline
After the shocking Kyrie Irving trade request — and subsequent trade 48 hours later — the Brooklyn Nets are a franchise in transition. Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back from the Dallas Mavericks might be enough to keep Kevin Durant happy for now, but it might not be. If KD doesn’t like what just went down, there’s a real possibility for a Kevin Durant trade deadline deal. And if that happens, the crosstown New York Knicks need to pounce.
Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade
Brooklyn Nets fans will certainly love Spencer Dinwiddie’s confidence … and sense of humor. They’ve already experienced it before, but it looks like the veteran guard has taken it to a new level. Dinwiddie showed as much as he was introduced as a member of the Nets on Tuesday. In a rather hilarious turn, Dinwiddie […] The post Spencer Dinwiddie hysterically trashes Nets teammates after Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade
Despite Joel Embiid’s monster effort on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers still fell prey to the New York Knicks on the road, 108-97. Embiid exploited the Knicks’ defense for 31 points to go with 14 rebounds in 36 minutes. If only either of Embiid’s backups was even remotely close to his performance, the Sixers would have […] The post The shocking Joel Embiid stat vs. Knicks proves Sixers need to make a trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
Deandre Ayton’s cryptic tweet amid Kevin Durant, Suns trade rumors
It is not at all surprising that Kyrie Irving’s blockbuster trade to the Dallas Mavericks has led to all sorts of trade rumors popping up. One of them that has caught the attention of more than a few NBA fans out there is the Phoenix Suns potentially swooping in on Kevin Durant amid Kyrie’s sudden exit from the Brooklyn Nets. For his part, Suns big man Deandre Ayton has come out with a very intriguing tweet ahead now that he’s also been included in the trade speculation.
RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline
It’s been a while since we have seen Jae Crowder on a basketball court. Crowder hasn’t played for the Phoenix Suns all season, with both sides mutually agreeing with the decision. Even with the lack of action, that hasn’t stopped other teams from inquiring about the availability of the forward via trade. One of those […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ Jae Crowder trade pursuit gets update ahead of deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers
In their first game since their controversial divorce with Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets suffered a 124-116 home loss at Barclays Center against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. Kevin Durant missed the game as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury. He also did not see much action after the […] The post Kevin Durant’s eye-opening move while leaving Barclays Center after loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ outfit has Kyle Kuzma certain Lakers star is breaking record vs. Thunder
Kyle Kuzma knows a thing or two about fashion (or not?), and so when he saw LeBron James’ outfit for what could be a historic Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game, he knew his ex-teammate is making a statement. James is expected to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday against the […] The post LeBron James’ outfit has Kyle Kuzma certain Lakers star is breaking record vs. Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cam Thomas incredibly receives MVP status with fans amid Kyrie Irving trade
The Brooklyn Nets have seemingly found a potential star in second-year shooting guard Cam Thomas. Now, with his recent performance, he is getting MVP chants from the Nets fans. Amid star point guard Kyrie Irving’s trade saga, the Nets were forced to look elsewhere for firepower on the offense. To the shock of many within […] The post Cam Thomas incredibly receives MVP status with fans amid Kyrie Irving trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets
Dorian Finney-Smith is well-loved by the Dallas Mavericks fan base, so imagine the heartbreak that many felt when the Mavs opted to trade him to the Brooklyn Nets along with Spencer Dinwiddie and multiple picks for Kyrie Irving. While Irving is obviously a talented player, many fans thought that the team shouldn’t have dealt Finney-Smith […] The post Dorian Finney-Smith’s parting message to Mavs after Kyrie Irving trade with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James puts Michael Jordan on notice with GOAT take
LeBron James is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He believes he’s already passed Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. “I’m gonna let everybody else decide where (the scoring record) puts me,” LeBron told Southern California News Group. “It’s not for me to say now, ‘OK I’m this or that.’”
‘I felt very disrespected’: Mavs star Kyrie Irving reveals harsh reality he was living in with Nets
There has been a lot of talk about Kyrie Irving’s real motivation behind his shocking trade demand from the Brooklyn Nets. For most folks, it came out of nowhere as Kyrie looked like he was as happy as he could be with the Nets at this point in time. Well, that just wasn’t the case and Irving himself has decided to break his silence with regard to all the hate he received while he was in Brooklyn.
LeBron James’ net worth
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
Nets finalizing trade with Kings after Kyrie Irving deal
The Brooklyn Nets indeed aren’t done making moves before the trade deadline after sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week. Unfortunately for both the Sacramento Kings and league die-hards across the globe, though, their next trade seems poised to involve a different Brooklyn forward than Kevin Durant. The Kings are “finalizing” a […] The post Nets finalizing trade with Kings after Kyrie Irving deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
