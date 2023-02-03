ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Man accused of killing cousin at Newport transit center: charges

NEWPORT, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of gunning down his own cousin at a transit center in Newport, Minnesota on Monday is now in custody, authorities announced on Tuesday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested 37-year-old Sylvester Jones for the shooting death of his cousin 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre. McIntyre was found shot multiple times, slumped over the wheel of an SUV on Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Newport Transit Center off Red Rock Crossing.
NEWPORT, MN
Driver shot, dies after crashing car near sculpture garden overnight

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’

A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Home fire near Bde Maka Ska likely caused by arson, according to police

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A home bordering the eastern side of Bde Maka Ska caught fire Tuesday morning, and police are investigating arson as a likely cause. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the report of a house fire with elderly residents around 8:40 a.m. at the end of West 34th Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Brooklyn Park police search for shooter who targeted victim in apartment complex parking lot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police say a gunshot victim is expected to survive after a shooting Sunday evening in the parking lot of a north metro apartment complex.Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 5:35 p.m. at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, located on the 6300 block of Boone Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim, who was taken to an area hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," police say.No arrests have been made, and police say the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search for the shooter.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52

WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
WAITE PARK, MN
Chanhassen shooting: 18-year-old charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old boyfriend

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
CHANHASSEN, MN
Sheriff: Man found dead in vehicle at Newport Transit Center

NEWPORT, Minnesota — Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday morning in the Newport Transit Center parking lot. The Washington County Sheriff's Office found the man slumped over the driver's seat at around 11 a.m., according to a press release. The death is...
NEWPORT, MN
Bloomington police report missing man has been found safe

[UPDATE: Police say that the missing man has been found safe, and thanked the public for their help. What follows is the original story with a few details redacted.]BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police are seeking the public's help locating a man with dementia who went missing Sunday evening.Police say the man was last seen in the area of Normandale Boulevard and 94th Street.He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighing about 165 pounds, and was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue pants.He's believed to be driving a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima with the license plate 385-XPL.Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington police or dial 911.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
House explosion in Anoka County injures 3 workers

EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Former Pierz Resident and Son Victims of Murder-Suicide in Bloomington

A former Pierz resident and his son have been identified as victims of a murder-suicide that happened in Bloomington, MN last week. 55-year-old Dale Dahmen and his son Dominick were found dead inside a pickup truck in a parking lot near France Place on the night of Feb. 1. A third person, a business associate who has not been identified, was also found dead inside the vehicle.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Motorist strikes, kills woman in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a woman is dead Saturday evening after a motorist hit her in Brooklyn Park.The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to the accident shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Brooklyn Boulevard and Hampshire Avenue North.Officers say they found a person in the road they believe to be an adult woman and pronounced her dead on the scene.The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police say. Impaired driving is not a suspected factor in the crash.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting

One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

