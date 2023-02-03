ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

'I was very hurt': Eden fire destroys redevelopment project aimed to create apartments, jobs, customers for nearby small businesses

By Louie Tran
WXII 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Danville seeks proposals for Monument-Berryman area

The housing division of the City of Danville’s Community Development Department is accepting proposals to develop residential properties in the Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area. The project area consists of 110 controlled parcels, large and small, with groupings up to 2.36 acres (largest). The total acreage is around...
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

No working smoke detectors in fatal Germanton Road fire, Winston-Salem officials confirm; victim identified by police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are battling a fatal fire with “challenging conditions” in Winston-Salem. According to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at a home on Germanton Road. Crews were still working to put out hot spots as of just after 8 a.m., saying […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

2 firefighters injured in house fire

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two firefighters were injured in a house fire Monday in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department said the fire occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the home on West Seventh Street Extension. Fire crews said the home was filled with smoke and heavy fire as they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
LEXINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught

It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Roads closed due to damaged utility poles in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have closed part of Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street due to damaged utility poles and power lines Monday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Nearby intersections are also closed to traffic.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy