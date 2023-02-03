'I was very hurt': Eden fire destroys redevelopment project aimed to create apartments, jobs, customers for nearby small businesses

Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Black Business Summit connects entrepreneurs with resources to keep local businesses thriving in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need. A Black business summit held in Winston-Salem Friday aimed to do just that. The event focused on letting small-business owners and prospective small-business owners find ways to access capital in our community, an imperative part of starting a business.
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville seeks proposals for Monument-Berryman area
The housing division of the City of Danville’s Community Development Department is accepting proposals to develop residential properties in the Monument Street and Berryman Avenue area. The project area consists of 110 controlled parcels, large and small, with groupings up to 2.36 acres (largest). The total acreage is around...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
WXII 12
Electric charging station company to invest $41 million in North Carolina
DURHAM, N.C. — A manufacturer of charging stations for electric vehicles will create more than 300 jobs as it locates a new manufacturing facility in Durham, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. Kempower Inc. is planning to invest $41 million into the project, contributing to the state's clean energy economy.
No working smoke detectors in fatal Germanton Road fire, Winston-Salem officials confirm; victim identified by police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are battling a fatal fire with “challenging conditions” in Winston-Salem. According to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at a home on Germanton Road. Crews were still working to put out hot spots as of just after 8 a.m., saying […]
Crash on Salem Parkway temporarily closes part of US-421 S in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update: The wreck has since cleared. A crash is causing significant traffic delays in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened on US-421 south on Salem Parkway near US-52. NCDOT says a portion of the road is expected to be...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: New Bedford restaurant cooking up food from the soul - for the soul
Sheila Coates, Jordan Paul and Dawn Harris are teaming up together to share their passion for cooking with the community. The three opened Soul Sisters and Brother Kitchen at 1117 Moneta Rd. in Bedford in early January of 2023. Paul tells us, “Our food is made from the soul.”
WXII 12
64-year-old man found dead in Winston-Salem house fire, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday at 7:20 a.m. Crews were at a home in the 4700 block of Germanton Road. The battalion chief on the scene said neighbors told firefighters someone was inside the house. Get the latest news stories of interest...
WXII 12
2 firefighters injured in house fire
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two firefighters were injured in a house fire Monday in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department said the fire occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the home on West Seventh Street Extension. Fire crews said the home was filled with smoke and heavy fire as they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
chapelboro.com
Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught
It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
WXII 12
Roads closed due to damaged utility poles in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have closed part of Cypress Street and Yanceyville Street due to damaged utility poles and power lines Monday. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. Nearby intersections are also closed to traffic.
Teens charged in North Carolina murder given $5 million bonds
Two teenagers who are accused of killing another teenager appeared in Franklin County court Monday morning.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire started by space heater, gasoline, the fire department says
INCIDENT ALERT - Residential fire 3000 Burke Mill. Fire is contained. 3 displacements. No injuries. Cause of fire - Space heater too close to gasoline. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/EJUy9x9CGb. — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) February 4, 2023. The fire department said in a tweet that the fire was contained as of 7:50...
Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
1 student with minor injuries after Winston-Salem school bus crash on W 25th St, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they were called about an accident involving a bus and a car around 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to the police, the bus was making a right turn from Collins Street onto the eastbound […]
WSLS
Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open. A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department. The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West...
WSLS
Bedford County woman speaks out after spike in power bill
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County woman is speaking out after seeing a spike in her daughter’s electric bill. She said the bill increased, sometimes doubling or even tripling. “I was furious,” Kelli Wingo, who lives in Goodview, said. She never thought she would see the...
Minor injuries reported after crash involving tractor trailer on Interstate 40 at Business 85 south
GREENSBORO, NC (February 06, 2023) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Business 85 south are closed due to a crash a tractor-trailer, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Minor injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
