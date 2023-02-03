Warning: This post contains spoilers from the premiere of Wolf Pack. This is just the start of the journey for Blake and Everett. During the premiere of Wolf Pack, teenagers Blake (Bella Shepard) and Everett (Armani Jackson) — two strangers with seemingly nothing in common — were brought together by something supernatural. Specifically, they were both bitten by a werewolf. But the drama doesn't stop there. The supernatural event was brought on by a wildfire, and when the show picks up, that fire is still raging. "By the third or fourth episode, it's only 20 percent contained," Wolf Pack showrunner Jeff Davis tells EW. "The fire's throughout the eight episodes [of season 1]. I wanted to do a story where it took place through the wildfire."

