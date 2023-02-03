Read full article on original website
Wolf Pack boss says the fire (and mystery) is just getting started
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the premiere of Wolf Pack. This is just the start of the journey for Blake and Everett. During the premiere of Wolf Pack, teenagers Blake (Bella Shepard) and Everett (Armani Jackson) — two strangers with seemingly nothing in common — were brought together by something supernatural. Specifically, they were both bitten by a werewolf. But the drama doesn't stop there. The supernatural event was brought on by a wildfire, and when the show picks up, that fire is still raging. "By the third or fourth episode, it's only 20 percent contained," Wolf Pack showrunner Jeff Davis tells EW. "The fire's throughout the eight episodes [of season 1]. I wanted to do a story where it took place through the wildfire."
Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People
“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People. The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Joey Lawrence Reacts to Brother Matthew’s Romance With Chilli: ‘All I Want Is for Them to Be Happy’
The brotherly seal of approval! Joey Lawrence couldn't be more thrilled to see his younger brother Matt Lawrence find love with TLC’s Chilli. “Matt’s happy, Chilli’s happy,” the 46-year-old Brotherly Love alum told Page Six in an interview published on Saturday, February 4. “Look, I’m not a fortune teller, you know what I mean? But all I want is […]
How to Transfer Netflix Profiles Before the Password-Sharing Crackdown
It’s no secret that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Soon you’ll find yourself paying an additional charge if individuals outside your household access your Netflix account. While we don’t have details on when the change is rolling out, Netflix has already provided a tool to ease...
NME
Michelle Yeoh says Jackie Chan did her a “huge favour” by rejecting ‘Everything Everywhere…’ lead role
Michelle Yeoh has revealed that Jackie Chan texted her after she was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The madcap comedy sees Yeoh play Evelyn Quan, a laundromat owner who discovers that she’s able to access the memory and skills of alternate versions of herself throughout the multiverse.
'You People' actor Andrew Schulz says his costars Jonah Hill and Lauren London had a fake CGI kiss
"In the final scene, they don't even kiss," comedian Andrew Schulz said on his "Brilliant Idiots" podcast. "It's CGI. Swear to god."
wegotthiscovered.com
A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming
No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Titanic’ Overseas, Becoming No. 3 Biggest International Release in History
James Cameron’s blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” has overtaken James Cameron’s other blockbuster “Titanic” as the third-highest grossing movie in history at the international box office. The sci-fi sequel has now generated $1.538 million overseas, trailing only James Cameron’s other blockbuster “Avatar” ($2.1 billion) and “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.9 billion) in terms of international ticket sales. Cameron, unfortunately, didn’t direct “Endgame” so he’s only responsible for three of the four biggest international releases of all time. The mega-budgeted “The Way of Water” has resonated across the globe, with $636 million at the domestic box office and $2.174 billion worldwide. On...
NME
Netflix says says new password sharing rules were posted by accident
Netflix has said that updated measures to crackdown on password sharing were posted by the company by mistake earlier this week. On February 2, Netflix announced details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users...
We're All Alright: The Fate of That '90s Show Revealed
Just two weeks after its debut, Netflix has officially renewed That '90s Show for a second season—and you can expect even more out of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith this time around. That's because season two of the That '70s Show reboot will consist of 16 episodes, as...
Mayfair Witches star Tongayi Chirisa on chaotic episode 5 and what's next: 'The beginning of the end'
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches episodes 4 and 5. "I feel like I'm just riding this massive tidal wave and I'm just coasting over this thing with my little surfboard," says Tongayi Chirisa of AMC and AMC+'s Mayfair Witches success. The show became the No. 1 new series premiere in the history of AMC+ after its debut in January and was recently renewed for a second season.
Quartz
Netflix accidentally revealed its blueprint to stop password sharing
By now, it’s common knowledge that the days of sharing Netflix passwords with friends and family across countries are numbered. Users in Latin America got a first taste of just how draconian the new rules will get, and we all got to see it. The streaming giant accidentally posted...
Dave East Debuts New Sneaker and Music with WHOISTEVENYOUNG
In a brand-new shoe partnership with Diadora, Dave East debuted the N9002 silhouette in his custom hue. The shoe is dedicated to Kiing Shooter, a deceased friend and fellow rapper of Dave East. The interior of the sneakers bears the initials FTD, which stands for "From the Dirt," as well as the birth and death years of Shooter.
