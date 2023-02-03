Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
Syracuse was able to close out win at Boston College: ‘It was a step in the right direction’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. – The game seemed to be slipping away from the Syracuse Orange. A 12-to-2 Boston College run had given the Eagles a 59-56 lead over the Orange. Boston College guard Makai Ashton-Langford had just ripped the ball away from Syracuse’s Symir Torrence and taken the ball the length of the court for a layup.
Syracuse goalie Will Mark earns ACC Defensive Player of the Week in conference debut
Syracuse, N.Y. — After just one game, Will Mark is making a name for himself in the ACC. The Syracuse men’s lacrosse goalie was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week following the Orange’s 7-5 season-opening win over Vermont on Saturday. Mark transferred into the program from...
Traded twice, cut once: Former Syracuse player Elijah Hughes on the business of basketball (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Elijah Hughes left Syracuse University after the 2019-20 to enter the NBA draft. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hughes was traded to the Utah Jazz. After spending the next year and a half in Utah, Hughes was traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season to Portland. When the season ended, Portland did not extend Hughes’ rookie contract.
Jim Boeheim issues apology to ACC teams he accused of ‘buying’ players
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jim Boeheim issued a statement Monday morning apologizing to ACC schools he accused of ‘buying’ players during a conversation with ESPN’s Pete Thamel after Saturday’s game at Boston College. In his statement, the Syracuse coach said he believed the three schools -- Miami,...
Jim Boeheim clarifies comments on his job status: ‘It’s 100 percent up to the university’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Monday, Jim Boeheim clarified remarks he made in an interview with ESPN regarding other ACC schools buying players and putting together teams using NIL money and the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Boeheim appeared on his regular weekly spot on Syracuse radio station TK-99 and clarified...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-72 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew...
Jim Boeheim’s ESPN comments prompt Forbes, Capel questions and ACC coaches’ comments on NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. – Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes was watching the Netflix show The Recruit (he recommends it), when Jim Boeheim called at 2:30 Sunday morning. College basketball coaches, Forbes said, stay up late. A few hours earlier, Forbes had been watching the North Carolina-Duke basketball game when “my...
Boeheim, Weitsman discuss NIL remarks the coach made to ESPN: ‘That’s the future of basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim clarified comments he made about Adam Weitsman’s involvement in Name, Image and Likeness payments to SU athletes during the ACC coaches’ teleconference on Monday. Boeheim was quoted by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday as saying that Weitsman “talks...
All-CNY basketball standout breaks school’s career scoring record
West Canada Valley All-CNY football and basketball senior Brayden Shepardson broke the program’s career scoring record in an 85-62 win over New York Mills on Monday night. Shepardson scored 42 points on his way to breaking the record. He now sits at 1,330 points, passing Matt Hartman, who set the record in 2002.
Longtime CNY football coach, who won four Section III titles, dies at age 91
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The players, opponents and strategies all changed throughout the years, but the pregame speeches of New Hartford football coach Don Edick always contained at least one constant. Before sending his Spartans onto the field, Edick would implore his Spartans to “go out there and kick some behind.”...
Syracuse University held hostage to Boeheim’s worst impulses (Your Letters)
Jim Boeheim’s recent statement to an ESPN reporter that retirement is “[his] choice,” and that he can “do whatever I want,” says more about Syracuse University as an institution than it does a 78-year old coach whose best years are behind him (”Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023).
Henninger girls basketball downs East Syracuse Minoa for 6th straight win
Sanai Lee and Iyanna Kyles both scored in double figures to lead the Henninger girls basketball team to its sixth straight victory, 48-40, over East Syracuse Minoa on Monday in a non-league contest.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s “probably’' returning for 2023-24 season
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Jim Boeheim addressed speculation over his coaching future in the aftermath of Syracuse’s 77-68 win at Boston College on Saturday. In a one-on-one post-game interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Boeheim, who is 78 years old, said he’s leaning toward returning for a 48th season as the head coach at his alma mater.
Axe: First impressions of Syracuse lacrosse in 2023: “I’m looking forward to looking forward.”
Syracuse, N.Y. —Gary Gait said before the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse season began that he made this year’s schedule with more purpose than in the past. Vermont’s purpose on Saturday in the season opener? To be a thorn sticking right in Syracuse’s side.
Axe: Can Jim Boeheim honestly answer the retirement question?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Can Jim Boeheim honestly assess if he is still the right guy for the job?. That is the question as we play the next round of everyone’s least favorite game *cue the studio audience* “Will Jim Boeheim retire now?”
Legendary CNY boys basketball coach with most Section III victories gets 600th: ‘I can’t believe it’
There isn’t a single boys basketball coach with more Section III victories than Hamilton’s Tom “Blackie” Blackford.
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ returns to the airwaves on The Beat
The time is just right for the return of Jus Mic. Jus Mic begins a new radio show on 96.5 / 100.3 The Beat (WMVN-FM) in Syracuse starting Monday, Feb. 6. He’ll host the afternoon drive weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on the rhythmic contemporary hit radio (CHR) station. “We...
CNY Brewfest 2023 trades Super Bowl Eve for March Madness
Syracuse, N.Y. — For almost 25 years, you could count on the annual CNY Brewfest taking its distinctive spot on the calendar: The day before the Super Bowl. That changed in 2021 when the fest, one of the region’s biggest and most popular annual beer events, was canceled due to Covid. It happened again in 2022 when lingering Covid concerns pushed it into April.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0