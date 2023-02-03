ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Traded twice, cut once: Former Syracuse player Elijah Hughes on the business of basketball (podcast)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Elijah Hughes left Syracuse University after the 2019-20 to enter the NBA draft. Drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, Hughes was traded to the Utah Jazz. After spending the next year and a half in Utah, Hughes was traded in the middle of the 2021-22 season to Portland. When the season ended, Portland did not extend Hughes’ rookie contract.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 79-72 win against Boston College on Sunday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse’s next WNBA player: Dyaisha Fair outgrew...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Brewfest 2023 trades Super Bowl Eve for March Madness

Syracuse, N.Y. — For almost 25 years, you could count on the annual CNY Brewfest taking its distinctive spot on the calendar: The day before the Super Bowl. That changed in 2021 when the fest, one of the region’s biggest and most popular annual beer events, was canceled due to Covid. It happened again in 2022 when lingering Covid concerns pushed it into April.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

