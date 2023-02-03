ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens reportedly interview Todd Monken a second time for offensive coordinator opening

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
Tampa isn’t the only team that seems interested in hiring Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Baltimore Ravens are interviewing Monken for a second time as they look to fill their offensive coordinator opening.

Monken interviewed with Baltimore last week, while he also interviewed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week.

Baltimore is looking to replace Greg Roman, who the Ravens moved on from after this season. The Ravens have one of the best young quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson, but the two sides have been embattled in a contract situation.

Monken has spent the past three seasons as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, with the Georgia offense improving in each of the three seasons under Monken. The Bulldogs averaged 41.1 points per game while putting up 501 yards of offense per game.

