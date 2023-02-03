ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver near 11th and Speer Blvd

By Jeff Anastasio
 4 days ago
A pedestrian died Friday after he was stuck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday evening.

Denver Police said the man was hit near 11th and Speer Blvd around 9:15 p.m. and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but later died.

According to the probable cause statement, the driver of the vehicle was on Speer when he struck the victim who was at 11th avenue in the crosswalk. Police said he drove another block and abandoned the damaged vehicle.

The report stated the driver returned to the vehicle and identified himself to officers and was taken into custody and cited for careless driving resulting in death and driving without a drivers license.

Police said he did not stop to render aid or report the hit-and-run crash, according to the report. A Denver police spokesperson said the driver was cited and released at the scene and the District Attorney will make a final determination on the charges.

The pedestrian was not identified.

Hit-and-run crashes have been a major concern with 54 reported in Denver in 2022 that resulted in serious injuries.

There were 17 deadly hit-and-run crashes reported last year.In Colorado, a hit-and-run crash that causes non-serious injuries is punishable by 10 days to a year in jail and/or a fine of $300 up to $1,000.

If the person is seriously injured, the driver faces a Class 4 felony punishable by two to six years in prison and/or a fine up to $500,000.

If the person is killed in the crash, the driver faces a Class 3 felony with four to 12 years in prison and/or a fine up to $750,000.

It is against the law to leave the scene of any crash, even if nobody is injured. If you witness a hit-and-run, either use your phone or try to memorize as much as you can about the suspect vehicle or the driver (and if you're driving, pull over to write it down). Then call 911.

Denver7 360 | In-Depth News, Opinion

The stats, trends behind Colorado's dramatic rise in traffic deaths

Jeff Anastasio 7:32 PM, Jan 24, 2023

