Skaneateles, NY

National Honor Society inducts new members

By Jason Gabak
 4 days ago
The Skaneateles Central School District inducted 61 new members into its National Honor Society Monday evening.

Superintendent Eric Knuth welcomed the assembled friends and family, and Nathan Dinello gave the opening address at the high school auditorium.

The candles for Scholarship, Leadership, Character and Service were lit by NHS officers Alison Whipple, Jeffrey McCrone, Francesca Arias and Dinello.

Each inductee then signed their name into the book before crossing the stage to get a certificate from High School Principal Michael Caracchio. The ceremony concluded with the inductees saying the NHS pledge.

The following students were inducted:

Isabella Arroyo

Keady Azian

Regan Barnes

Bryn Butler

Camryn Calabro

Dominick Caraccio

Thomas Cattalani

Agnes Collins

Carter Corbett

Caitlin Day

Jenna DeWolf

Natalie Domino

Zachary Drotar

Olivia Eller

Andrew Falkenberg

Katherine Feeney

Morgan Foster

Alussa Franciamone

Reese Gaidis

Charles Girzadas

Braden Gryzlo

Devon Gryzio

Patrick Hagen

Jack Harvey

Clare Keady

Casey Kenan

Sean Kerwick

Carter Loi

Margaret Lootens

Elsa Marshall

Maxwell McConochy

Stephanie McClintic

Caroline McSwain

Claire Neumann

Kyla Palmer

Nathaniel Patterson

Ryan Persampieri

David Petercsak

Cydney Pitman

Louis Richards

Finnegan Ryan

Tatum Ryan

Colton Sears

Isabelle Soderberg

Hailey Teasdale-Edwards

Jack Torrey

Benjamin Underhill

Catherine Vernak

Alaina Walker

Aliza Walker

Braeden Weeks

