National Honor Society inducts new members
The Skaneateles Central School District inducted 61 new members into its National Honor Society Monday evening.
Superintendent Eric Knuth welcomed the assembled friends and family, and Nathan Dinello gave the opening address at the high school auditorium.
The candles for Scholarship, Leadership, Character and Service were lit by NHS officers Alison Whipple, Jeffrey McCrone, Francesca Arias and Dinello.
Each inductee then signed their name into the book before crossing the stage to get a certificate from High School Principal Michael Caracchio. The ceremony concluded with the inductees saying the NHS pledge.
The following students were inducted:
Isabella Arroyo
Keady Azian
Regan Barnes
Bryn Butler
Camryn Calabro
Dominick Caraccio
Thomas Cattalani
Agnes Collins
Carter Corbett
Caitlin Day
Jenna DeWolf
Natalie Domino
Zachary Drotar
Olivia Eller
Andrew Falkenberg
Katherine Feeney
Morgan Foster
Alussa Franciamone
Reese Gaidis
Charles Girzadas
Braden Gryzlo
Devon Gryzio
Patrick Hagen
Jack Harvey
Clare Keady
Casey Kenan
Sean Kerwick
Carter Loi
Margaret Lootens
Elsa Marshall
Maxwell McConochy
Stephanie McClintic
Caroline McSwain
Claire Neumann
Kyla Palmer
Nathaniel Patterson
Ryan Persampieri
David Petercsak
Cydney Pitman
Louis Richards
Finnegan Ryan
Tatum Ryan
Colton Sears
Isabelle Soderberg
Hailey Teasdale-Edwards
Jack Torrey
Benjamin Underhill
Catherine Vernak
Alaina Walker
Aliza Walker
Braeden Weeks
