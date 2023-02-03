ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Code Red lockdown lifted at East Millbrook Magnet Middle School, students safe

 5 days ago

East Millbrook Magnet Middle School was placed on Code Red lockdown Friday morning.

The lockdown due to a security concern, according to the school's website .

The statement also said no one is allowed to enter or exit the building under a Code Red and please do not come to campus and students are safe.

The lockdown was lifted as of 10:55 a.m. The school provided this update on its website.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will operate on an altered schedule today. There also will be additional law enforcement on campus for the rest of the school day. Please do not come to campus to pick up your student. We will continue with a regular day of teaching and learning."

Chopper11 flew over the school and did not see a large police presence.

Another Code Red was issued in Wake County for Zebulon Middle School due to a threat on social media.

The lockdowns come the same week a lockdown was issued at a Wake County High School. In that case a student brought a loaded gun on the premises. According to the school, a staff member stopped the student outside the school around 10:45 a.m. The gun was confiscated but the school went on lockdown as a precaution within 30 minutes.

A 13-year-old in Wayne County was also arrested this week in connection with a threat made on social media.

