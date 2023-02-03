Read full article on original website
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Elle
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards
No matter what award show you’re watching, you’re bound to see a red carpet full of remarkable looks. That said, none quite compare to the Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest night has historically been one of the most exciting occasions for head-turning looks (after all, it’s hard not to reference Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace dress—which casually happened to lead engineers to build Google Images), and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards was no exception.
8 Songs You Didn’t Know Rodney Crowell Wrote for Other Artists
Moving to Nashville in 1972 from Houston, Texas, where he was born on August 7, 1950, Rodney Crowell landed a job as a songwriter and was eventually penning songs for Jerry Reed, Guy Clark, Emmylou Harris, and a number of other artists. By the mid-’70s Crowell joined Harris’ Hot Band as a guitarist and formed the trio The Notorious Cherry Bombs with Vince Gill and Tony Brown before venturing into his own solo career with the 1978 debut, Ain’t Living Long Like This.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
6 of Peter Gabriel’s Favorite Songs
Since his earliest inception into music with Genesis in the late 1960s through the mid-’70s and his diverse solo career of progressive, world, and experimental rock and pop, Peter Gabriel has influenced numerous artists from Radiohead, The Killers, Sarah McLachlan, Coldplay, and Kate Bush, who even shared a duet with him on his 1986 track “Don’t Give Up.”
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
Bryan College Station Eagle
February: The month the music lived on
Although February is the shortest calendar month of the year, it has served as one of the most significant months for momentous musical events — both happy and sad. On Feb. 3, 1959, a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, took the lives of promising young rock musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (known as the “Big Bopper”). In his 1972 classic ode “American Pie,” singer-songwriter Don McLean memorialized the tragic event as “the day the music died.”
Review: Sunny War Remains Focused on ‘ANARCHIST GOSPEL’
The road that led to folk singer Sunny War’s first high-profile indie release was tougher and fraught with more harrowing experiences than most deal with in a few lifetimes. Addicted to alcohol, meth, and heroin at a young age, and also homeless for a while, she watched friends die before they were 25. Pulling herself out of that hole through music, War recorded five albums for a variety of obscure, often difficult-to-find imprints.
MF DOOM’s Metalface Records Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue for KMD’s Black Bastards
KMD, the hip-hop brother duo comprised of the late MF DOOM (as Zev Love X) and DJ Subroc, are getting their sophomore album, Black Bastards, reissued on vinyl. The new pressing will be out on March 31st via DOOM’s own Metalface Records and Rhymesayers Entertainment. The release celebrates the...
BBC
Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend's career in pictures
British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78, redefined guitar music in the 1960s. He rose to fame as part of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later formed the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, becoming one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.
The Drug-Induced Meaning Behind Nancy Sinatra’s “Sugar Town”
Frolicking strings and a prancing beat give life to the Nancy Sinatra classic, “Sugar Town.” The sticky sweet serenade sounds like an innocently loping lullaby. However, a deeper listen unearths more adult themes, and all of a sudden that innocence is traded in for euphoria. The Double Entendre...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive drummer and co-founder Robbie Bachman dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer and co-founder of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, also known as BTO, had died at the age of 69
The Saddest Metal Song of All Time?
By 2008, Slipknot was known for it’s shocking scary look, it’s dark heavy sound, and basically your mother’s worst nightmare manifested into a nine-piece metal band. They were set to release another single — one surely to be full of distorted guitars, blazing drums, screaming vocals, and beer keg hits. Instead came a deeply introspective track, a slow and brooding song featuring acoustic guitar, smooth vocals, and hauntingly beautiful lyrics. It would end up becoming one of Slipknot's most popular songs, Corey Taylor’s heartbreak ballad, "Snuff."
TODAY.com
55 best Valentine's Day songs to play for your sweetheart
Love is in the air and with so many XOs floating around, there's no time to waste planning your Valentine's Day celebration. Handwritten card? Check. Sweet Instagram post? Done. Dinner reservations? All set. Even if you aren't a fan of the holiday and prefer spending it by yourself or with...
An Impatient Paul McCartney Worked on a ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Song Without George Martin
Paul McCartney didn't wait for George Martin to start working on one gentle 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' song.
Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It”
It ain’t a secret that Merle Haggard was not only respected by those in the country music world, but across all genres of music. And a classic example of one music legend respecting The Hag’s work? No other than Rolling Stones co-founder and legendary guitar player, Keith Richards. He recently took to Instagram to recall the first time he ever met Haggard back in 2004. He remembers it like it was yesterday: “I turn around to my right, and there’s […] The post Rolling Stones Guitarist Keith Richards Recalls Awe Of Meeting Merle Haggard For The First Time: “I Almost Lost It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
