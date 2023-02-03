Read full article on original website
NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro's Alex Belew in Final 3 of "Hell's Kitchen"
Murfreesboro's very own Alex Belew has made it to the season finale of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages." He has competed all season on the Fox television show, which airs on the network Thursday nights at 7pm. This week is the season finale. Hell's Kitchen is an American reality...
Nashville Parent
Sam Fox’s Doughbird Now Open in Nashville
Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills — Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies and Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1. Doughbird...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
WSMV
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
This Nashville Hotel Has a 3,000-square-foot Suite Where You Can Host Movie Screenings and Dinner Parties
Bookmark this hotel if Nashville is in your travel plans this year.
WTVF
When is the best time to use your scale? Consumer Reports experts weigh in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're like a lot of people, you may have made a new year's resolution to get in better shape and lose weight. So how do you know if your dieting and exercise are working? You need a good scale. If you’re starting a weight...
smithcountyinsider.com
Ebels Tavern featured on Tennessee Crossroads
Ebel’s Tavern was recently featured on Nashville Public Televisions production series Tennessee Crossroads. Cindy Carter highlighted the history and hometown atmosphere. Ebel’s Tavern is owned by Cole and Erika Ebel. They opened the restuarant in 2017. It is located on the 104 3rd Avenue East in downtown Carthage, TN. They serve a variety of options from sandwiches and burgers to steak and seafood. Through the week they offer special events including darts, World Tavern Poker, World Tavern Trivia and Live Music. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Check out their website or facebook page for more information.
WSMV
Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway
Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more. With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.
‘Cuddlegrams’ return to Williamson County Animal Center for Valentine’s Day
Cuddlegrams are back at the Williamson County Animal Center just in time for Valentine's Day!
Sidelines
A Star Party to Remember: The Green Comet
Middle Tennessee s Astronomy Club hosted a Star Party to observe the Green Comet last night. The club’s president, Quinn Wilson, said that the club hosts star parties every month for people to come out and look at different objects in the sky. “For students, the Astronomy Club holds...
Metro Center reimagined with first-of-its-kind design in TN
Alta Riverwalk was named Tennessee's first "Fitwel" community and won "Most Walkable Bikeable Urban Project" at Walk Bike Nashville's 2022 Streets for People Awards.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
travellemming.com
30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)
If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Take The Stage In A Nashville Honky Tonk
Dierks Bentley said his cowboy boots have "been my consistent and steady companion through this crazy ride." Two decades into his career, Bentley is getting ready to release his 10th studio album.
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
Employees feel threatened after shoplifters hit Donelson liquor store twice
A Donelson liquor store has taken measures into their own hands after alleged thieves struck twice, stealing expensive liquor and allegedly threatening employees with violence.
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
