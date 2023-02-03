ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro's Alex Belew in Final 3 of "Hell's Kitchen"

Murfreesboro's very own Alex Belew has made it to the season finale of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages." He has competed all season on the Fox television show, which airs on the network Thursday nights at 7pm. This week is the season finale. Hell's Kitchen is an American reality...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Sam Fox’s Doughbird Now Open in Nashville

Sam Fox has opened another concept in Nashville, this time in the Hill Center in Green Hills — Doughbird. Fox is the James Beard-nominated restaurateur behind The Twelve Thirty Club, Pushing Daisies and Blanco Cocina + Cantina. The new restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, February 1. Doughbird...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Ebels Tavern featured on Tennessee Crossroads

Ebel’s Tavern was recently featured on Nashville Public Televisions production series Tennessee Crossroads. Cindy Carter highlighted the history and hometown atmosphere. Ebel’s Tavern is owned by Cole and Erika Ebel. They opened the restuarant in 2017. It is located on the 104 3rd Avenue East in downtown Carthage, TN. They serve a variety of options from sandwiches and burgers to steak and seafood. Through the week they offer special events including darts, World Tavern Poker, World Tavern Trivia and Live Music. They are open for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Check out their website or facebook page for more information.
CARTHAGE, TN
WSMV

Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

A Star Party to Remember: The Green Comet

Middle Tennessee s Astronomy Club hosted a Star Party to observe the Green Comet last night. The club’s president, Quinn Wilson, said that the club hosts star parties every month for people to come out and look at different objects in the sky. “For students, the Astronomy Club holds...
MURFREESBORO, TN
travellemming.com

30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)

If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee

There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
WARTRACE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy