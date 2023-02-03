It was a lucky week for Powerball players in Rhode Island, as three tickets won big in the February 6 and 4, 2023, drawings. The biggest win came from a ticket sold at Speedway in North Kingstown, which matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. However, the winner decided to purchase the Power Play feature, which multiplied their prize by 2 to reach an impressive $100,000. The ticket has yet to be claimed.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 5 HOURS AGO