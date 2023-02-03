ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Obituary: Sandra Mary Paul

Portsmouth, RI -Sandra Mary Paul, 81, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on February 3, 2023, at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Allen “Larry” Paul. Born in Newport, RI on January 14, 1942, She was the daughter of Joseph and...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
$100,000 Powerball Ticket sold in North Kingstown; two $50,000 Powerball Tickets claimed

It was a lucky week for Powerball players in Rhode Island, as three tickets won big in the February 6 and 4, 2023, drawings. The biggest win came from a ticket sold at Speedway in North Kingstown, which matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. However, the winner decided to purchase the Power Play feature, which multiplied their prize by 2 to reach an impressive $100,000. The ticket has yet to be claimed.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
The Beths added to 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup

The Newport Folk Festival is back this summer and promises to be one of the year’s most exciting events. The festival today announced its latest addition to its 2023 lineup, and music fans are in for a treat with The Beths set to perform on Folk Friday. The Beths,...
NEWPORT, RI
4-acre parcel of land on Beacon Hill Road sells for $3.9 million

A 4-acre parcel of land at 38 Beacon Hill Road in Newport has sold for $3,900,000, according to Lila Delman Compass. Eric Kirton, an Associate Broker for Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction...
NEWPORT, RI
Opinion – Mayor Xay: Bold steps needed to address housing for Newport

At the Newport City Council’s January 4th Goal Setting Workshop, every member of the Council identified the City’s housing shortage as a top priority. The data from the 2021 U.S. Census’s American Community Survey supports what we hear every day from our community: Newport has a housing crisis.
NEWPORT, RI
Portsmouth’s Paige Richardson named to Dean’s List at Dean College

Dean College recently announced that Paige Richardson of Portsmouth, Rhode Island has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College. Founded in 1865, Dean College is...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
How gas prices have changed in Providence Metro Area in the last week

Prices at the pump have dipped slightly compared with last week as demand has risen, according to the Energy Information Administration. A gallon of regular gas was $3.47 on average Monday, February 6, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 6. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.
PROVIDENCE, RI

