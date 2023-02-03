Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Carl BenderMaster of Science: Biochemical and Molecular Nutrition · 6 years of experience · USAYes, lemon is a great fruit to include into your diet, even if you might have kidney issues. Although you would eat a lemon like an orange, it is a great flavor additive to many things. The best way to use lemon might be to add some to your water. This is a great use because it changes the flavor, but also gives you the benefits of consuming lemon! Lemon water has also be suggested as an appetite suppressor.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Lemon.→ Love Lemon? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.

