AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Eating Blueberries Everyday Stimulates Collagen Production, Skincare Experts Say
Collagen is a naturally occurring protein within the body that preserves your skin’s elasticity as you age, keeping your complexion firm and wrinkle-free. However, as you grow older your body begins to produce less collagen on its own, so tailoring y...
This Facial Treatment Plumps & Repairs Aging Skin: ‘No One Believes I Am 77 Years Old’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but I plan on looking like J.Lo when I’m 50. It seems as the years go by, people are just aging backward, and it’s definitely thanks to the rise and popularity of skincare products. I mean, just take one review from this Crepe Erase facial treatment. The shopper wrote, “no one believes I am 77 years old, thanks to [the] Restorative Facial Treatment.” Another said, “Have been using regularly and even my kids have noticed my skin...
Blaq Luxury Hair founder Cherice Williams shares tips for natural hair
Cherice Williams is a Jamaican immigrant and the founder of the hair care brand Blaq Luxury Hair. The company is known for a wide variety of products such as its Mega Gro Hair Serum, Hair & Scalp Gro Balm, Hair & Scalp Detox Bar, and more. After a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome years ago, she experienced some hair issues which inspired her to create a way to boost growth.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Is lemon good for people with kidney issues?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Carl BenderMaster of Science: Biochemical and Molecular Nutrition · 6 years of experience · USAYes, lemon is a great fruit to include into your diet, even if you might have kidney issues. Although you would eat a lemon like an orange, it is a great flavor additive to many things. The best way to use lemon might be to add some to your water. This is a great use because it changes the flavor, but also gives you the benefits of consuming lemon! Lemon water has also be suggested as an appetite suppressor.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Lemon.→ Love Lemon? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
The Best 4 Proteins You Should be Eating, But Probably Aren’t
If you already saturate your diet with chicken, beef, and salmon, you’re off to a good start when it comes to getting the best protein you need to get a little more buff. And if you toss some beans into the mix for a hit of plant-based protein, that’s an added bonus.
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
The One Beverage You Should Be Drinking Everyday For Better Gut Health And Weight Loss
We all have our daily rituals. Whether you like to start your day with a big cup of coffee or like to unwind with some meditation each night, our habits can make a big difference in our health over time–which is why wellness is all about making healthy decisions every day. This is especially true when it comes to gut health and weight loss, which, as it turns out, go hand in hand. Luckily, there are several healthy habits you can implement into your daily practices that can help you improve your digestive health and slim down at the same time, including drinking one anti-inflammatory beverage: ginger tea.
msn.com
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Researchers said thyme and rosemary may reduce the size of malignant tumors by up to 85%
A healthy diet, especially eating fruits and vegetables, will play a big role in cancer prevention. Herbs are one of the most powerful plant foods because they provide many effective compounds to fight disease. Rosemary and thyme, in particular, may be among the most powerful herbs for preventing cancer, because of their anti-tumor properties.
2 Superfoods You Should Be Eating Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40: Nuts And Berries
There are many healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily life in order to slow aging and promote a healthier body and brain, from going for a morning job to completing a crossword puzzle each evening. But one of the best ways to keep both of...
One Shopper Says Calls This Serum ‘Botox in a Bottle’ for Her 60-Year-Old Skin—And It’s Finally Back in Stock
When Merit Beauty—the brand that’s pretty much synonymous with gorgeous, minimalist makeup—dropped its first-ever skin-care product last fall, the no-makeup makeup girlies (myself included) went nuts. Because like the name suggests, the Great Skin Serum ($38), is actually glow-y, lit-from-within skin in a bottle. It hydrates, plumps, and preps skin for a smooth makeup application.
Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists
Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss, such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to ...
Blueberries might be an anti-aging food
Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Best body wash for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
