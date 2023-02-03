ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend high school basketball game canceled after large brawl breaks out in gym

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaddY_0kbTdtZN00

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A varsity basketball game between Washington and Riley high schools was canceled after a large brawl broke out in the crowd and spilled onto the court during halftime.

According to the South Bend Police Department, the fight began shortly after 8 p.m. after both teams headed into the locker room for halftime.

A livestream of the basketball game streamed by the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) shows that during halftime a fight suddenly breaks out among some of the spectators that ends up spilling onto the court.

Duke Energy customers could start seeing a cheaper bill

Spectators can be heard screaming and seen running for cover while the PA announcer repeatedly calls for security and asks people to stay in the stands. Several fights break out with the aggressors contained at points only to break free and charge someone, sparking the fight anew.

South Bend police ended up being called to the scene to clear out the gym. Police said at one point “all South Bend officers” were at Washington High School assisting with clearing out the building.

Police thanked neighboring police departments for assisting with coverage while officers worked to clear out the gym.

No serious injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Erskine Village | Shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana

Erskine Village is a shopping mall in South Bend, Indiana, United States. It opened in 2004 on the site of the former Scottsdale Mall, an enclosed shopping mall which featured L. S. Ayres, Ayr-Way (later Target), and Montgomery Ward. After experiencing a decline in tenancy throughout the late 1980s and into the 1990s, the property was torn down in 2003 and redeveloped the following year as a strip mall.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
regionnewssource.org

Valparaiso Police Investigating Report of Overnight Gun Shots

The Valparaiso Police are investigating the report of multiple gun shots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street in the overnight hours of Sunday, February 5. The reports indicated three loud bangs were heard in the area at approximately 2:15 AM. Police responded at the time of the reports and found no parties in the area and received no report of injuries. There was no information to suggest a further threat existed and it is not believed there is a current danger to public safety, police stated in a release Sunday.
VALPARAISO, IN
KISS 106

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE — Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were...
SILVER LAKE, IN
22 WSBT

Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive

Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
MISHAWAKA, IN
regionnewssource.org

Merrillville Police Investigating Fatal Crash

On Tuesday, 2/7/2023, at approximately 12:45 AM, the Merrillville Police Department was dispatched to the 8100 block of Georgia Street in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a pole. Merrillville Police units and the Merrillville Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and located a vehicle with extensive damage...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Autopsy reveals new details about Garvin Roberson’s death

(WNDU) - An autopsy has revealed new details about the death of the brother of Elkhart’s mayor. Garvin Roberson, 70, was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis, on Dec. 2. Back on Jan. 12, Michigan State...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart woman dead after car crash at intersection of CR 20, 35

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman died after a fatal crash in Middlebury on Monday morning. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Ford pickup truck was traveling on County Road 20 as it neared the intersection at County Road 35 around 9:48 a.m. The 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right-of-way and did not stop at the stop sign before it crashed into the driver’s side of a Nissan Cube Hatchback in the intersection.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy