WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson, previews ISU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has another tough test on Saturday when it hosts No. 11 Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are on a good stretch of form having won four of their last six games after a dismal start to the Big 12 schedule. WVU has gotten some big individual performances in that stretch after the team underwent a few changes, both at the macro and micro levels.
wvsportsnow.com
Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club
An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
WBOY
Latest Bracketology: WVU hoops still in the hunt for bye
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s NCAA Tournament resume has improved over the last week, thanks to a pair of important home wins. In the latest projections from ESPN, Joe Lunardi lists the Mountaineers among the last four teams receiving first round byes in the tournament. They’re slotted in that projection as a No. 10-seed facing No. 7-seed Duke in the Greensboro Region in the second round.
WBOY
10 WVU baseball notes 10 days away from Opening Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Randy Mazey’s ballclub is just 10 days away from Opening Day of the 2023 college baseball season. As the Mountaineers count down the days and hours until they see their first pitches against Georgia Southern, here are 10 facts about this year’s team to get you ready for this season.
WV Black Bears announce Fairmont native, former Major Leaguer as new manager
David Carpenter, a Fairmont native, WVU alum, and former Major League Baseball player will be taking the reigns for the Black Bears 2023 season.
West Virginia native to be the first black woman to coach in the big game
(WTRF) A West Virginia native will be the first black woman to coach in the big game Autumn Lockwood who currently is on the Philadelphia Eagles staff as an assistant sports performance coach Lockwood joined the Eagles staff in 2022. Lockwood previously worked at the University of Houston from 2021 to 2022 as a coordinator of […]
WBOY
Stevenson joins exclusive fraternity with latest 30-point performance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With elite scorers like Jerry West, Hot Rod Hundley, and Da’Sean Butler, there is no shortage of 30-point games in WVU men’s basketball history. Some of the greatest to ever don the Old Gold and Blue have eclipsed the 30-point plateau in a single game at least once, and a select few have done it many times.
WBOY
Stevenson wows Coliseum crowd again in WVU’s rout of OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia sought to prove itself as an NCAA Tournament team. While it still has some work to do, they made quite the statement with a 93-61 victory over Oklahoma. Erik Stevenson headlined a night of career games for the Mountaineers with a career-high 34 points,...
Early Win Total Line for Pitt Released
247Sports has already released a win total line for the Pitt Panthers.
WBOY
WVU falls to No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Northern Iowa (7-3, 5-2 Big 12), 20-12, to close out the weekend on Sunday in Morgantown. “You never want to lose, but our guys are competing,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said....
WBOY
West Virginia tennis falls to Penn State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) fell to Penn State, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at the Summit Tennis Academy, in Morgantown. The competition against the Nittany Lions began with doubles play. Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova fell short to Penn State’s Ioana Gheorghita and Karly Friedland, 2-6. Penn State claimed the doubles point after Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fell short to Yvonne Zuffova and Alexandra Nielsen, 4-6.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Saturday's game.
WBOY
Four Mountaineer golfers finish day one in Georgia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University golf team played 36 holes today at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia. After the first day, freshman Kaleb Wilson leads the Mountaineers with rounds of 74-71 (+1) on the par-72 Georgia Southern University Golf Course. He is tied for 16th place.
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Morgantown and James Monroe unanimously take top spots in latest AP Poll; Williamstown tops AA
Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2. Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2. Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1. Class A. 1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1. 2. Webster County 13-3...
chatsports.com
Pitt AP poll rankings update
Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
Lane closure planned on I-79 in Monongalia County
A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
