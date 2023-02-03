ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Quick Hits: Huggins talks Stevenson, previews ISU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has another tough test on Saturday when it hosts No. 11 Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are on a good stretch of form having won four of their last six games after a dismal start to the Big 12 schedule. WVU has gotten some big individual performances in that stretch after the team underwent a few changes, both at the macro and micro levels.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Whose Side Are You On? Zach Frazier vs. Mountaineer Athletic Club

An effort to help benefit the West Virginia football program has now become controversial. This is because WVU center Zach Frazier quoted a tweet by the Mountaineer Athletic Club concerning the auction of the Country Roads uniforms, which are the ones the team wore against Pitt in the 2022 Backyard Brawl, with a complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Latest Bracketology: WVU hoops still in the hunt for bye

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s NCAA Tournament resume has improved over the last week, thanks to a pair of important home wins. In the latest projections from ESPN, Joe Lunardi lists the Mountaineers among the last four teams receiving first round byes in the tournament. They’re slotted in that projection as a No. 10-seed facing No. 7-seed Duke in the Greensboro Region in the second round.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

10 WVU baseball notes 10 days away from Opening Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Randy Mazey’s ballclub is just 10 days away from Opening Day of the 2023 college baseball season. As the Mountaineers count down the days and hours until they see their first pitches against Georgia Southern, here are 10 facts about this year’s team to get you ready for this season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stevenson joins exclusive fraternity with latest 30-point performance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With elite scorers like Jerry West, Hot Rod Hundley, and Da’Sean Butler, there is no shortage of 30-point games in WVU men’s basketball history. Some of the greatest to ever don the Old Gold and Blue have eclipsed the 30-point plateau in a single game at least once, and a select few have done it many times.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stevenson wows Coliseum crowd again in WVU’s rout of OU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia sought to prove itself as an NCAA Tournament team. While it still has some work to do, they made quite the statement with a 93-61 victory over Oklahoma. Erik Stevenson headlined a night of career games for the Mountaineers with a career-high 34 points,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU falls to No. 14 Northern Iowa on Sunday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team (7-5, 1-5 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Northern Iowa (7-3, 5-2 Big 12), 20-12, to close out the weekend on Sunday in Morgantown. “You never want to lose, but our guys are competing,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia tennis falls to Penn State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) fell to Penn State, 6-1, Sunday afternoon at the Summit Tennis Academy, in Morgantown. The competition against the Nittany Lions began with doubles play. Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova fell short to Penn State’s Ioana Gheorghita and Karly Friedland, 2-6. Penn State claimed the doubles point after Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fell short to Yvonne Zuffova and Alexandra Nielsen, 4-6.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Four Mountaineer golfers finish day one in Georgia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Four members of the West Virginia University golf team played 36 holes today at the Thomas Sharkey Individual Collegiate in Statesboro, Georgia. After the first day, freshman Kaleb Wilson leads the Mountaineers with rounds of 74-71 (+1) on the par-72 Georgia Southern University Golf Course. He is tied for 16th place.
MORGANTOWN, WV
chatsports.com

Pitt AP poll rankings update

Fresh off a week that included a 65-64 win in North Carolina’s Dean Smith Center, the Pittsburgh Panthers have parlayed success in one of the most inhospitable ACC environments to move up in this week’s AP Poll. The Panthers received the fifth-most votes of any non-ranked team, earning them the unofficial title of #30 in the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

