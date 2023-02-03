Man repeatedly slashed in Manhattan subway station attack: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pocket knife-wielding attacker repeatedly slashed a man on a Midtown subway platform, police said late Thursday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim, 37, was on the southbound platform in the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station on the E and M lines around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant approached and started swinging the blade without saying a word, authorities said. The attacker then fled the station on foot, officials said.

The victim suffered several small cuts on the head and right leg, but declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

The victim told PIX11 News that people on the crowded subway platform witnessed what was happening to him but did nothing.

“Everybody at the train station saw me struggle. I was screaming for them to call the police and none of them tried to call the police,” the victim said.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect, asking for help from anyone who might recognize him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

