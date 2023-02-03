Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system marketing leaders on the move: 3 new appointments
The following marketing executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Jan. 18:. Lauren Norris was named director of marketing at Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System. Mark Stewart was named director of marketing for Dothan, Ala.-based SouthEast Health. Christy Maraone was named vice president of marketing and corporate...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 health systems with strong finances
Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Berkshire Health has an "AA-" rating and...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
beckershospitalreview.com
17 hospitals, health systems reporting net operating losses
Healthcare organizations across the country reported financial results in January. Here are 17 Becker's has reported posting operating losses:. 1. Denver Health, Colorado's safety-net hospital, reported a net operating loss of $60.7 million in 2022 as contract labor expenses and salaries continued to be a significant driver of costs. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 31:. 1. Krysla Karlix was named CEO of Medical City Green Oaks in Dallas, part of Medical City Healthcare. 2. Kelly Linden was named CEO of Casa Colina Hospital and Centers for Healthcare in Pomona,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oklahoma health system taps new RCM partner
Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System will implement VisiQuate's artificial intelligence-powered Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics. Additionally, the health system will use the VisiQuate PayFlo tool to standardize RCM processes, according to a Feb. 7 VisiQuate news release. "Our leadership team recognizes the immense value that VisiQuate's solutions will...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems and their debt levels
A number of healthcare and hospital systems detailed their levels of debt when reporting financial results in January. Here is a summary of some of those systems that also includes debt totals calculated by ratings agencies:. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has debt totaling $866.6 million, according to Fitch Ratings when...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA's clinical leadership committee names 2023 leaders
The American Hospital Association has named several clinical leaders to its Committee on Clinical Leadership, including four chief medical officers and one chief nursing officer. The AHA Committee on Clinical Leadership is one of four specialty committees to the AHA board of trustees. The group guides the ongoing work of...
beckershospitalreview.com
32 hospitals looking for CFOs
Hospitals around the country are seeking CFOs, including several owned by some of the largest systems in the nation. CFOs are being sought by hospitals within HCA Healthcare, Tenet, Community Health Systems and Universal Health Services, as well as independent hospitals and those owned by smaller systems. Here are 32...
beckershospitalreview.com
ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage
As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage. The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital mergers meet a new major player: state governments
Health systems are looking to combine their resources through mergers and acquisitions as financial challenges plague the industry. Now, state lawmakers want a hand in the deal. A flurry of merger oversight bills are on legislators' tables in states nationwide, although they are not the first of their kind. In...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 ways leaders are addressing the nursing crisis
Nurses are in short supply across the nation, with more leaving the profession than joining. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis and solutions leaders are proposing. Here are five things to know about the staffing crisis:. The number of Florida nursing students who passed the National...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension Providence Hospital ending midwifery services
Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield (Mich.) is ending midwifery services at the end of February, ABC affiliate WXYZ reported Feb. 6. The move will likely affect more than 100 women, Celeste Kraft, a doula with Gentle Spirit Doulas who works closely with midwives and patients, said, according to the news station. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
'JoinMdHealth' looks to fill Maryland's hospital jobs
Maryland's 60 hospitals and health systems have launched a digital marketing campaign to fill healthcare jobs. The campaign, JoinMdHealth.org, is designed to encourage students and those looking for new opportunities to pursue careers in health or educational opportunities that lead to hospital careers, the Maryland Hospital Association, which launched the campaign with its members, said in a Feb. 6 news release. The campaign includes digital resources such as a website that lists job openings and tips to start a healthcare career. There will also be outreach via the campaign's social media accounts.
beckershospitalreview.com
WellSpan selects Epic-based platform for virtual care
York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has tapped KeyCare, a digital health platform built with Epic, for its virtual care services. WellSpan patients can now conduct virtual visits through their MyChart. In addition to the partnership, WellSpan is investing in the company, according to a Feb. 6 KeyCare news release. "KeyCare's virtual...
beckershospitalreview.com
2023 Healthcare Financial Trends, Digital Transformation
CommerceHealthcare® has released its fifth annual Healthcare Finance Trends for 2023 report. The report includes an in-depth analysis of research combined with practice experience and identifies consideration for the industry given multiple intersecting challenges in the year ahead. The report’s key insights range across regulatory, financial, technological and supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
Is international training key to saving rural care? Physicians weigh in
Fifteen percent of Americans live in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. In part due to the limited access to care, the same group is more likely to suffer from strokes, heart disease, accidental deaths and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the CDC. "They also have higher rates...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA provides guidance for staffing, resources to improve stroke center patient care
The American Heart Association released new clinical practice guidelines for stroke centers, which include staffing, leadership and resource requirements to reduce variability and improve quality of care. The statement, published in Stroke, should be viewed as a call to action, according to a Feb. 7 AHA news release. It proposes...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 digital health companies laying off workers
The tech industry has dealt with a glut of recent high-profile layoffs, and digital health companies have not been spared. Here are five digital health companies laying off employees that Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 13:. Mindstrong Health, a teletherapy company, laid off 128 workers. Guardant Health, a...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are 13 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Children's Hospital Los Angeles. a senior vice president and CNO. Christus Health in Irving, Texas,. a CNO for...
Comments / 0