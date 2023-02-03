Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Broward College offering free education to convicts via diversion program
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Non-violent, first time offenders are off to college for free thanks to a special program at Broward College. Mark is a student of the Court to College program at the Judson A. Samuels South Campus in Pembroke Pines. “I’m overwhelmed because the only thing I’m...
tamaractalk.com
Apply Now for $1,200 Scholarships Offered to Florida College Students
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association is offering four scholarships worth $1,200 each to college students majoring in Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication. To be eligible, applicants must be registered Florida voters, have lived in the state for at least two years, be a college junior...
St. Thomas University College of Law Named the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law
On Wednesday, February 8, the College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida, will become the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law. This will be the first law school in the country named after a practicing Black attorney. The only other law school in the country named for a Black person is named after Attorney Crump’s personal hero, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
beckersasc.com
Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M
Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
Editorial: Honor Black History by opposing adversity to diversity
Florida Atlantic University is celebrating Black History Month in one of our nation's finest traditions — protest. The school's Faculty Senate last week issued a statement calling out state officials for their politically-motivated attacks on higher education. On the eve of scheduled activities to promote this unique part of American history, what better way to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled to make America live up to its high ideals. ...
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
Over 7,600 Fake Diplomas Were Given At Florida Nursing Schools & Graduates Practice In US
Thousands of fake nursing diplomas were distributed at three different South Florida schools in recent years and law enforcement agencies are finally cracking down. Around 25 people have now been charged with fraud while these diplomas, on the basis of which their holders have been practicing around the country, are also being revoked.
fortlauderdale.gov
Fort Lauderdale Awarded $24M Through Resilient Florida Grant Program
The City of Fort Lauderdale has been awarded approximately $24 million through the Resilient Florida Grant Program to address drainage in two of our most flood-prone neighborhoods: Historic Dorsey-Riverbend and Progresso Village. These neighborhoods are among the seven most flood-vulnerable Fort Lauderdale neighborhoods that were prioritized for stormwater improvements in the City’s 2018 Stormwater Master Plan.
Meet the 5 finalists for vacant Riviera police chief job
RIVIERA BEACH — Riviera Beach is expected to select a new police chief in February. City Manager Jonathan Evans, who will make the hire after a national search, is looking for a successor to Nathan Osgood. Osgood resigned last year after a pair of reviews found he did not...
thewestsidegazette.com
Blackmail on the BCPS Board Agenda
Extortion is now legal in Broward County Public Schools. We all saw it play out in plain view as Vickie Cartwright and her lawyer negotiated her exit package with School Board chair, Lori Alhadeff and Interim School Board Attorney, Marilyn Batista on Thursday, February 2. Cartwright’s attorney basically came to...
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers will again weigh paying $10M to Broward deputy who survived avoidable shooting
The man who shot him should have already been behind bars. More than 15 years after former Broward County Deputy Maury Hernandez suffered permanent injuries in an entirely preventable shooting, state lawmakers will again be asked to consider paying him damages. Port Orange Rep. Tom Wright and Hialeah Rep. Alex...
cw34.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
Click10.com
Missing man last seen at mental health clinic in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 23-year-old man who they said was reported missing this week. According to authorities, Kenel Metayer was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health. Man caught on camera robbing Oakland...
Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere.
Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader
The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
floridabulldog.org
Broward prosecutors want to put ‘justice center’ boss and notorious ex-BSO deputy Bleiweiss behind bars till he’s almost 80
Prosecutors say they will ask a judge to imprison for 35 years ex-Broward Sheriff’s deputy and self-styled justice reformer Jonathan Bleiweiss because he violated the lenient plea deal he struck eight years ago. “The defendant in this case received the benefits of the plea agreement he made but he...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board sends letter to DeSantis about his decision to block AP African American studies course
MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after his recent decision to block an advanced placement class in African American studies from being taught in Florida. “Politics has no place in determining school curriculum,” said Pierre...
tourcounsel.com
Coral Square | Shopping mall in Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Square, often referred to as Coral Square Mall, is a regional enclosed shopping mall located northwest of Fort Lauderdale in Coral Springs, Florida, on the northeast corner of Atlantic Boulevard and University Drive; it opened in 1984. Originally developed by Eddie Debartolo of DeBartolo Realty, it is currently managed by Simon Property Group, which owns 97.2%, having fallen to Simon following the 1996 merger of Simon and DeBartolo Realty into Simon DeBartolo Group.
850wftl.com
High school cheerleading coach pleads guilty to charges involving 14-year-old girl
(BOYNTON BEACH, FL) – A Palm Beach County high school volunteer cheerleading coach has plead guilty to felony charges involving a 14-year-old girl. According to police, Kassidy Sottilare, 27, is accused of sending explicit text messages to a student. The teen said Sottilare sent her a friend request on Instagram and messaged her saying she wanted to “spoil and [EXPLETIVE] with her,” the arrest report stated.
