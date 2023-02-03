ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandora opening new store in Harbor East

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE — Harbor East will soon be welcoming a new store.

Jewelry giant Pandora is opening a new retail location at 1001 Fleet Street, which is already home to stores such as Sephora and Lululemon.

The company plans to open the new flagship location in Baltimore by April of 2023.

Pandora is no stranger to Downtown, as it's been the longtime home of their North American headquarters.

In December the brand announced they would be headquartered out of New York City starting early this year.

Pandora however said they still plan to remain at the 250 W. Pratt Street location through at least 2026, while also continuing to operate a logistics center in Columbia.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

