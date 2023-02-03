ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall issued for children’s pajamas after not meeting flammability standards

 4 days ago
A recall has been issued for children’s pajamas from the brand Paper Cape due to concerns with flammability, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

CPSC says, the products “fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.”

No injuries related to wearing the pajamas have been reported.

The recall applies to two types of Paper Cape pajamas for children: the long-sleeved Classic Pajamas and the Classic Footless Pajamas.

CPSC recommends immediately ceasing the use of the pajamas. For a refund from Paper Cape, consumers can request store credit or a full refund.

For more information, click here .

