Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County deputies searching for suspect following early morning chase

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
Ottawa County deputies are searching for a driver after an early morning chase.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in Holland Township just before 5:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a suspicious vehicle circling neighborhoods with its lights off.

The caller reported someone in a light-colored Jeep Cherokee was seen checking the doors of cars parked in driveways.

Deputies responding to the call spotted the Jeep and a blue minivan leaving the area and tried to stop them but both drivers took off.

Deputies stopped the chase near Byron Road and 48th Avenue.

Deputies later found the blue minivan stuck in the snow nearby and took a 16-year-old into custody on several charges. According to deputies, the minivan had been stolen.

The driver of the Jeep is still on the run.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

