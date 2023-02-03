ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
People

Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
sfstandard.com

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Face Off in SF-Built AI Rap Battle

I’m a sucker for celebrity drama, and the recent news of legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has me captivated. Was it amicable? (I hope so!) Should Tom have retired sooner? (Probably.) Will he reverse course and un-retire a second time? (The NFL would be so lucky.) Would Gisele beat Tom in a rap battle? (I’d bet on her.)
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News

Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
LOUISIANA STATE
