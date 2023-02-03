Read full article on original website
Tom Brady lashes out in expletive-filled rant after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Tom Brady still has a lot of emotions to unpack as he decides what to do with his football career, which cost him his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. During Monday’s episode of the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Jim Gray asked the NFL player about his retirement plans after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to make it to the playoffs over the weekend. “Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing,” Gray noted. “You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” However, the famous quarterback didn’t appreciate being put...
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Bill Belichick Tells Tom Brady Exactly How He Feels About Him
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick didn't quite ride off into the sunset together but the end of their time in New England together has done nothing to diminish how Belichick feels about his six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. Appearing on Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast along with Brady's mother, Rob ...
Tom Brady leaves ’80 for Brady’ co-stars wanting more: ‘Your jaw drops’
The stars of "80 for Brady" Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field have nothing but good things to say about NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who happens to be their co-star.
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Gisele Bündchen Responds To Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Retirement
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared her support in response to her ex-husband Tom Brady's retirement announcement.
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Face Off in SF-Built AI Rap Battle
I’m a sucker for celebrity drama, and the recent news of legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has me captivated. Was it amicable? (I hope so!) Should Tom have retired sooner? (Probably.) Will he reverse course and un-retire a second time? (The NFL would be so lucky.) Would Gisele beat Tom in a rap battle? (I’d bet on her.)
Tom Brady Already Getting Weird in Retirement
Tom Brady is already getting weird with it in retirement.
A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia
Country singer Chris Janson might’ve been onto something when he sang the lyrics, “I know everybody says money can’t buy... The post A Closer Look at Jerry Jones’ $225 Million Super Yacht Bravo Eugenia appeared first on Outsider.
Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He is a New England Patriot'
Robert Kraft says he'd "love to" sign Tom Brady to a 1-day contract so can retire as a Patriot, even though "he could still play if he chose to."
Greg Olsen Doesn't Have to Worry About Tom Brady Stealing His Job at Fox for Another Year
Tom Brady won't join FOX until the 2024 NFL season.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady 'Dating' News
Tom Brady might be retired from football, but he doesn't plan on using some of his newly found free time for dating. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback is not getting back on the dating market just yet. “Brady gave everything he had to his final NFL season, but now ...
Former NFL Quarterback Says Tom Brady Keeps 'Ruining' His Career
Tom Brady may soon embark on a broadcasting career after announcing his retirement Wednesday. The iconic quarterback signed a 10-year, $375 million deal last year to join FOX's commentary booth when he's done playing. While Brady reportedly won't participate in the network's Super Bowl coverage ...
