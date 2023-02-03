ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ettrick, VA

Henry Frazier inks huge first recruiting class at Virginia State

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DB83l_0kbTbqhw00

Courtesy of Virginia State Athletics

ETTRICK, VA – In his first Virginia State University signing class, Head Coach Henry Frazier and his staff prepares to welcome an epic 41–player signing class. The massive class features 13 transfer students and a whopping 28 incoming freshmen.

With the loss of key linebackers’ veteran linebackers Zion Johnson (1 st in total tackles) and Tyrone Fisher (2 nd in total tackles). Coach Frazier has seven linebackers awaiting a Trojans uniform including a pair of former division I linebackers in Carl Poole (Liberty) and Mehkhi Johnson (Univ. of Arizona).

Coach Frazier was sure to add a ton of depth to his defensive back room adding 10. The Trojans attempted to find a game-altering cornerback opposite of Willie Drew last season so, with the addition of veteran transfer cornerbacks in Arthur White (Rhode Island), Sivon Pleasants (Norfolk State) and Teneyah Dixon (Univ. of Virginia) Coach Frazier will likely find an answer.

The calling card of the Virginia State University football team has always been the defensive line. That being said, with the exception of their sack, tackle-for-loss, and total tackle leader in Miqueal Pillow-Smiley and Duane Platt , the Trojans have a bunch of young talent on the defensive line. The infamous Trojan defensive line will welcome at least four new family members to the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pwyi6_0kbTbqhw00

Similar to the defensive line, the offensive line returns a heap of talent despite the loss of reigning CIAA Offensive Lineman of the Year Matthew Foster . Henry Frazier will lean on the returners from last season to guide the four new members of the VSU offensive line after such a strong season a year ago.

As any elite Head Coach and staff knows, special teams can make are break a team which is why Coach Frazier invested in his specialist group after grabbing a young kicker in Ben Blackley and a graduate transfer Long Snapper in Scout Hughs (Liberty).

Henry Frazier and his staff decided to add even more value to their receiving core after having their entire wide receiver room come back. The position group will welcome four new family members including a former division I transfer Kevin Gayles, Jr.

Last but not least, the staff decided to create a true battle in the quarterback room adding three signal callers to an already stacked position. With Jordan Davis returning after a very solid Junior season, he will look to use his experience and chemistry to his advantage. Central Connecticut State transfer Romelo Williams and Bobby Dunn will battle with out with the rest of the quarterback room so the coveted QB1 spot.

FULL SIGNING DAY LIST
LAST       FIRST                         PREVIOUS SCHOOL/HS        POS          HT             WT      HOMETOWN       HOME STATE

Beaty Elijah Monsignor Bonner HS CB 5’10” 167 lbs Philadelphia Pennsylvania
Bentley Leonie Brunswick HS ATH 6′ 197 lbs Lawrenceville Virginia
Blakley Ben Varina HS K 6’2″ 190 lbs Richmond Virginia
Brown Tavias Dunbar HS-Baltimore G 6’3″ 330 lbs Baltimore Maryland
Coly Mustapha “Moose” Woodside HS DE 6’2″ 215 lbs New Port News Virginia
Dildy Leslie “LJ” Southampton HS DE 6’4″ 205 lbs Courtland Virginia
Dixon Tenyeh Univ of VA CB 6′ 187 lbs Washington Washington, DC
Dudley Bryce Riverdale Baptist CB 6’2″ 185 lbs Washington Washington, DC
Dunn Bobby Norfolk State QB 6’1 180 lbs Richmond Virginia
Edmond Marquis Milford Mill Academy Sam 6’2″ 185 lbs Baltimore Maryland
Faison Kenny Varina HS CB 6′ 170 lbs Richmond Virginia
Fulmore JaSean H.D. Woodson HS Sam 6’2″ 190 lbs Washington Washington, DC
Gardner Andre Bell HS T 6’6″ 280 lbs Washington Washington, DC
Gayles Kevin Norfolk State WR 6′ 200 lbs Richmond Virginia
Hughs Scout Liberty Uni Grad LS 5’10” 250 lbs Mount Airy North Carolina
James Alonzo Highland Springs HS DT 6′ 270 lbs Henrico Virginia
Johnson Mehkhi Univ. of AZ/Annapolis HS DE/LB 6’3 210 lbs Annapolis Maryland
Murray Rico Henry Wise HS LB 6’1 220 lbs Upper Marlboro Maryland
Pleasants Sivon Norfolk State CB 5’10 175 lbs Doswell Virginia
Poole Carl Liberty Uni Grad LB 5’11 235 lbs Danville Virginia
Rose Brandon Thomas Dale HS RB 5’11” 188 lbs Chester Virginia
Scarlett Matthew Carrol HS DT 6’3″ 270 lbs Washington Washington, DC
Smith Daniel Dinwiddie HS WR 6’1″ 190 lbs Dinwiddie Virginia
Suggs Zion Bell HS FS 5’10” 175 lbs Washington Washington, DC
Thorne Kendal Palmato Prep/LC Bird WR 6’4 180 lbs Richmond Virginia
Walker Josh Brunswick HS T 6’5″ 285 lbs Brunswick Georgia
Whitby Shamarius York HS LB 6’3″ 205 lbs New Port News Virginia
White Alex Wooster College Sam 6’1 205 lbs Fayetteville Georgia
White Arthur Rhode Island CB 6’2 190 lbs Washington DC
Williams Steve “Romelo” Central Conn.St. QB 6’0 195 lbs Mirmar Florida

