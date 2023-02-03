ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Beyoncé’s Sparkling Green Coat for Dubai Concert Was Custom-Made in 10 Hours by Designer Ali Karoui

By Irene San Segundo
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xla6M_0kbTbppD00

Beyoncé wore Arab designers like Atelier Zuhra and Nicolas Jebran for her performance at the Atlantis The Royal during the opening of Dubai’s new luxury hotel on Jan. 21. T he “Break My Soul” singer also chose Tunisian designer Ali Karoui to create for her a custom-made coat that the singer’s stylist just shared on Instagram.

“Thank you for making this beautiful coat for me in less than 24 hours,” the stylist wrote on his Instagram stories. The singer worked with her stylist and cousin KJ Moody to curate a wardrobe for the star-studded Dubai performance . Moody collaborated with Karoui in creating the customized piece in an astounding 10 hours.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Karoui (@alikaroui)

The piece is a green double-breasted trench-like coat with a metallic finish and an extra large buckle embedded with what looks like gemstones on the front. Beyoncé accessorized the coat with a diamond necklace and a long necklace with yellow stones that matched her eyeshadow.

The Designer took to social media to share more details of the piece. He shared a TikTok video that shows details of the fabric and him and his team working on the coat for the singer in record-breaking time. He also shared some details of the process in an interview with Vogue Arabia.

“I met KJ and his team, and we got along super well and fast. The energy was really strong in the room. He asked me to design a beautiful piece for an event that Beyoncé had in 24 hours and I managed to create this fierce powerful coat in 10 hours,” he told the magazine.

“I knew this green metallic color would look spectacular on her. I’m so grateful and happy to have the opportunity to dress her. Her team is amazing and great to work with, and I can’t wait to create more looks for her,” he added.

The one and only Queen B @Beyoncé wearing a custom #alikaroui coat styling #kjmoody #AliKarouiCouture #QueenB #Beyonce #MrsCarter #renaissancetour #dubai #uae

♬ original sound – Beyoncé (FP)

The designer and founder of Ali Karoui Couture has been dressing Dubai’s elite for years. According to his Instagram feed and the number of times she’s worn his gowns on the red carpet, Georgina Rodriguez (soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and star of Netflix’s “I am Georgina”) seems to be his number one muse.

After her performance in Dubai, Beyoncé is getting ready for her “Reinassance” tour that kicks off in Stockholm in May and will have her travelling the world for the summer. She is also the most nominated artist at the upcoming 2023 Grammys that will be held at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles next Sunday, Feb. 5.

PHOTOS: Beyoncé’s Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Georgina Rodriguez Layers Up in Chinchilla Fur Coat & Pointy Boots for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Birthday Party

Georgina Rodríguez spent the day celebrating her boyfriend and world-renowned soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who posted a photo thanking everyone for all the birthday love. Ronaldo completed 38 years this Sunday.  The model donned an Elpidio Loffredocoat featuring colored chinchilla fur. Because of the volume of the coat, the rest of her outfit wasn’t visible, but she likely selected an all-black look to match the sleek coat. She pulled her hair back in a classic bun and threw on large diamond hoop earrings for accessories. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)   On her feet, Rodríguez slipped...
Footwear News

Bruce Willis’ Daughters Scout and Tallulah Willis Sparkle in Tinsel Dresses and Mesh Thigh-High Sandals at Stella McCartney X Adidas Party

Sister duo Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis, daughters of actor Bruce Willis, attended the Stella McCartney x Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles. Both parties sparkled in midi dresses with interesting footwear. Scout’s ensemble was comprised of a shimmering silver dress featuring strappy cold-shoulder detailing that transitioned into a cape. She toted a teal suede clutch which she coupled with silver jewelry that sat around her neck and on her arm. Similarly, her sister Tallulah wore a copper tinsel dress in a mock neck style with loads of volume. The garment was layered with curly sparkling strands in copper and yellow tones....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Adele’s Boyfriend Rich Paul Suits Up in Black Velvet Tuxedo & Shiny Oxfords at Grammy Awards 2023

Sports agent Rich Paul looked sharp as he accompanied his girlfriend, the award-winning singer Adele, at the 65th Grammy Awards last night. Paul suited up in velvet for the ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The sports agent wore a white button-down top and layered it with a black velvet tuxedo with silver-toned cufflinks. He paired the look with matching pants and a checkered tie. Paul accessorized the look with a silver-toned linked watch. The CEO of Klutch Sports Group completed the ensemble by slipping into a pair of black oxfords. The patent leather shoes featured a sleek silhouette...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Shania Twain Brings Edge in Glossy Leather Jacket & Chunky Platform Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party

Shania Twain gave monochromatic styling an edgy touch while attending Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party last night. While arriving at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, the country music icon appeared on the carpet in all-black attire. Twain’s ensemble consisted of a cropped, distressed leather jacket and coordinating high-waist pants with a glossy finish. The top had sleek lapels, slanted zipper pockets and fitted sleeves. To amp up the glam, the “You’re Still The One” singer accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and rings. She styled her bold fiery red hair straight and rounded out the look with sharp-ringed eyeliner and a pink pout. Completing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Latto Gets Daring in Plunging Sheer Minidress & Metallic Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party

Latto bloomed as she attended Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist party at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday. The star-studded event gathered artists of all genres to watch the newly Grammy-nominated singers take the stage. This is the first year that the singer has been nominated for a Grammy. The “Big Energy” singer wore a white plunging minidress which had a sheer skirt with asymmetrical hemming. The cowl neck gown featured a mixed pattern that encompassed a floral and polka dot design with pink, black and turquoise tones. Latto opted for gold accessories with a pair of hoops...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Footwear News

Ben Affleck Slips On Boots for Viral Dance With Jennifer Lopez During Grammy Awards 2023 Performance

Ben Affleck attended the 2023 Grammy Awards with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The couple brought date-night style to the award ceremony, Affleck dapperly clad in a classic suit and dress shoes. Affleck donned a black tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. Underneath his blazer, the “Deep Water” actor wore a crisp white button-down shirt which was accompanied predictably by a black tie. During a performance by Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton, Lopez stood and danced alongside Affleck, who nodded to the beat. Lopez was also equally dressy in a purple gown by Gucci with a lengthy train and crystalized detailing. She...
Footwear News

Halle Berry Feels ‘Freaky’ in Black Textured Turtleneck & Bell Bottoms

Halle Berry was “feeling freaky” in a post made to her Instagram yesterday. The “Catwoman” star stood in a garden, posing for a photo featuring a sleek all-black ensemble. “Feeling freaky on a Friday!” the caption on the post read. Berry’s simple monochrome look was comprised of a slightly sheer turtleneck featuring a sort of prickly texture. The high-neck top was tucked into high-waisted trousers that appeared to be black denim with a bell bottom hemline flared out, hiding her shoes. The funky pants also featured a shiny thick black leather belt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
Footwear News

Cardi B Gets Futuristic in Mirrored Dress & Metallic 6-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023

Cardi B took the stage to present the award for best rap album to Kendrick Lamar for “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Cardi attended alongside fellow musician and husband Offset. She will also be performing alongside other A-List performers, including Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and more. Stepping into the future, Cardi’s on-stage ensemble was made of mirrored shards situated in every direction that was strung loosely together. In addition to her structural garment, Cardi donned a matching headpiece also made of silver chainmail and those same shard-shaped mirrored pieces, the metallic headpiece...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in Sparkling Gucci Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Grammy Awards 2023

Jennifer Lopez joined a whole slew of stars that attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles tonight, doing so unexpectedly. She presented the award for Best Pop Vocal, which was won only minutes ago by Harry Styles for his album “Harry’s House.” Lopez took the stage in a shimmering ensemble comprised of dripping crystals. In addition to the sparkling strands, the “On The Floor” songstress’ dress also featured a lengthy train, a risky side slit and ruffled detailing. Upping the sparkle, Lopez also wore decadent Bulgari jewelry. Lifting herself to new heights, Lopez sported a pair of silver sequined platform heels that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Liv Tyler Goes Wild in Tiger Print Coat & Sharp Pumps at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Liv Tyler arrived at the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party yesterday in Los Angeles, dressed in animal print, joining an array of Hollywood’s A-listers like Kate Hudson, Tinashe and many more.  The actress chose a piece from Stella McCartney’s latest spring 2023 collection to celebrate her long-time friend and designer’s launch. Tyler opted for a long tiger print double-breasted coat and styled it with a black turtle neck and matching suit pants for a casual but sophisticated look.  The coat is part of McCartney’s most recent collection inspired by “the innocence of childhood, embracing our wild selves,” and made with 85 percent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Elevates Plunging Minidress With Red Knee-High Boots at Universal’s Grammys After-Party

Teyana Taylor amped up a business-chic style moment with edgy elements for Universal Music Group’s Grammys after-party last night. The event was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles following the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Taylor looked stunning for the occasion, posing for photos in a sharp black blazer. The overcoat had pointy shoulder pads, wide lapels and a curved hemline. Underneath, the “Bare Wit Me” singer wore a black minidress that featured a plunging deep V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the bodice and an asymmetrical hem. Taylor accessorized with dangling earrings and a choker necklace. Her faux locs were styled in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

‘Pregnant’ Eva Longoria Impressively Dances in Heels to Viral Shakira Revenge Song

Eva Longoria is currently filming an undisclosed project in New York City. The actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of her work day to her TikTok this weekend, revealing the look of her new character. Dressed in a white bodycon dress, Longoria surprised her followers with a fake baby bump, while dancing to Shakira’s new revenge song with Bizarrap titled “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which has been going viral on TikTok. The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress featured a scoop neckline and a below-the-knee hemline. Longoria styled this chic ensemble with a caramel overcoat and a white over-the-shoulder purse with a thin gold chain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Pops in Yellow Bottega Veneta Puddle Boots for Mercedes Benz Test Drive

Tracee Ellis Ross took a ride in a new white Mercedes Benz EQS and videoed the whole experience, posting it to her Instagram yesterday. The actress modeled her colorful cozy ensemble in the midst of her test-drive moment. Ross’ look was comprised of a bright purple windbreaker set with an oversized hoodie and matching baggy trousers. Underneath “The High Note” star’s hoodie was a teal turtleneck that kept Ross extra cozy throughout her drive. Shielding her eyes, Ross sported large black sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Tapping Bottega Veneta for footwear, Ross wore...
Footwear News

Tinashe Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Biker Shorts at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Tinashe served a sporty look at Stella McCartney X Adidas party yesterday in Los Angeles joined by other celebrities like Noah Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom and many more.  The “2 On” singer who recently starred in the remake of the 90’s cult movie “House Party” wore a gym-ready outfit from Stella McCartney for Adidas’ collection to celebrate the British designer’s celebration.  Tinashe’s look included a pair of mid-thigh biker shorts that feature a white letter pattern finished with two green stripes on the sides and, as all Stella McCartney’s pieces in collaboration with Adidas, are made with recycled materials.  The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Wavy Banged Bob With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Boots at Marc Jacobs Runway Show

Emily Ratajkowski revealed her latest hair transformation at the Marc Jacobs spring 2023 runway show in New York City last night. The supermodel and activist showed off her new bob and bangs at the high fashion affair. Ratajkowski’s new hairdo made its debut in a darker shade and was styled in tousled curls. The “Gone Girl” star’s hairstyle was complemented with a brown zip-up jacket that featured shaggy accents on the sleeves, a fuzzy gray collar and an elastic waistband. Ratajkowski paired her coat with a camel-colored sheer top and brown high-waist trousers. To place more emphasis on her look, Ratajkowski opted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Shines in Silver Chain Bralette, Blue Blazer & Cap-Toe Pumps at Stella McCartney X Adidas Party

Kate Hudson sparkled as she attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday. The “Bride Wars” star wore a crystal bralette that featured fringe detailing. She layered the top with a sky blue oversized blazer. She paired the jacket with a matching high-waisted high-low miniskirt. Hudson opted for no accessories to keep the focus on the vibrant ensemble. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly waved style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a soft pink lip. Hairstylist Marcus Francis and makeup artist Debra Ferullo created her subtle look. T The actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Anitta Serves Edgy Y2K Style in Levi’s Denim Fringe Skirt & Electric Blue Sandals at Spotify’s Best New Artist Party

Anitta took inspiration from the early aughts for Spotify’s Best New Artist party in Los Angeles last night. The event brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment to kick off this year’s Grammy Awards, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 5. While arriving at the Pacific Design Center, Anitta appeared on the carpet in a sleeveless white top. The piece had a V-neckline, ruffled detailing on the chest and a corseted bodice. The award-winning Brazilian singer paired her top with a custom Levi’s denim skirt. The garment sat perfectly on her hips and had a distressed fringe hemline. Sticking to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

How Will Smith’s ’90s ‘Fresh Prince’ Style Influenced Son Jaden’s Fashion Line

As a regular on the fashion week circuit, Jaden Smith is known to turn up at runway shows in front row looks that rival the catwalk — and often those that come directly from them. But it was his own designs at Paris Fashion Week last fall that proved to be one of the multi-hyphenate’s most compelling looks yet. And it just so happens to be inspired by his megastar father, Will Smith. Attending Stella McCartney’s spring summer ’23 runway show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, Jaden sported a vintage-inspired black suit from his MSFTSrep collection. With it, he wore...
Footwear News

Leslie Mann Takes the Plunge in Black Dress & Strappy Heels at Stella McCartney x Adidas Party

Leslie Mann brought a plunging silhouette to her latest soiree. The actress attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party on Thursday. Other stars also hit the event including Kate Hudson, Sabrina Carpenter, Paris Jackson and Madelyn Cline. Mann wore a black midi dress with thin spaghetti straps for the occasion. The dress also featured a plunging neckline that was covered in a sheer black material. Mann dressed up the look a bit with her footwear. She wore black strappy heels. The thin strap across the toes and the thicker ankle strap were both covered in sparkly silver sequins that popped against the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

189K+
Followers
21K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy