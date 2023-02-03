Beyoncé’s Sparkling Green Coat for Dubai Concert Was Custom-Made in 10 Hours by Designer Ali Karoui

Beyoncé wore Arab designers like Atelier Zuhra and Nicolas Jebran for her performance at the Atlantis The Royal during the opening of Dubai’s new luxury hotel on Jan. 21. T he “Break My Soul” singer also chose Tunisian designer Ali Karoui to create for her a custom-made coat that the singer’s stylist just shared on Instagram.

“Thank you for making this beautiful coat for me in less than 24 hours,” the stylist wrote on his Instagram stories. The singer worked with her stylist and cousin KJ Moody to curate a wardrobe for the star-studded Dubai performance . Moody collaborated with Karoui in creating the customized piece in an astounding 10 hours.

The piece is a green double-breasted trench-like coat with a metallic finish and an extra large buckle embedded with what looks like gemstones on the front. Beyoncé accessorized the coat with a diamond necklace and a long necklace with yellow stones that matched her eyeshadow.

The Designer took to social media to share more details of the piece. He shared a TikTok video that shows details of the fabric and him and his team working on the coat for the singer in record-breaking time. He also shared some details of the process in an interview with Vogue Arabia.

“I met KJ and his team, and we got along super well and fast. The energy was really strong in the room. He asked me to design a beautiful piece for an event that Beyoncé had in 24 hours and I managed to create this fierce powerful coat in 10 hours,” he told the magazine.

“I knew this green metallic color would look spectacular on her. I’m so grateful and happy to have the opportunity to dress her. Her team is amazing and great to work with, and I can’t wait to create more looks for her,” he added.

The designer and founder of Ali Karoui Couture has been dressing Dubai’s elite for years. According to his Instagram feed and the number of times she’s worn his gowns on the red carpet, Georgina Rodriguez (soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and star of Netflix’s “I am Georgina”) seems to be his number one muse.

After her performance in Dubai, Beyoncé is getting ready for her “Reinassance” tour that kicks off in Stockholm in May and will have her travelling the world for the summer. She is also the most nominated artist at the upcoming 2023 Grammys that will be held at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles next Sunday, Feb. 5.

