Report: Vanessa Hudgens, Rockies’ Cole Tucker Are Engaged

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The ‘High School Musical’ star and Colorado’s recent signee are set to tie the knot.

Rockies utilityman Cole Tucker and actress Vanessa Hudgens are set to tie the knot, per reports from TMZ and Life & Style .

Per the reports, the pair got engaged towards the end of 2022. They have not gone public with the engagement at this time.

The two began their relationship in 2020, after meeting in a Zoom meditation group. Hudgens discussed the very 2020 story in an April 2021 Entertainment Tonight interview.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” she said. “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

“He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am,” she added. “I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

Hudgens broke onto the scene in Hollywood in 2006, as the star of Disney’s High School Musical movies. Tucker, an Arizona native, was drafted by the Pirates in 2014. He made his MLB debut with the club early in ’19.

In four seasons with Pittsburgh, Tucker hit .211/.259/.314 over 154 total games, with five home runs and 35 RBIs. He played all across the field for the team, primarily appearing at shortstop, right field, center field and second base.

The Pirates designated Tucker for assignment after 18 games. He was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks in June, but released a month later. In December, he signed a minor league deal with the Rockies.

