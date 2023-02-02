Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
tulsatoday.com
Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares
Oklahoma's new Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in just a few weeks after being sworn in, has already started fulfilling campaign promises. The post Drummond gets to work as the AG of Stitt and Walters’ nightmares appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma
Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
tulsatoday.com
Budget theatre insults voters
When State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters recently unveiled his proposed education budget, critics immediately claimed he was seeking to cut school funding and teacher pay. Those complaints are a low-budget product of political performance and have no basis in reality. Walters’ plan differed from one released a few...
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
KFOR
New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly decreasing across Oklahoma, but distracted driving remains an issue
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) released new data to KFOR on fatal accidents throughout the state from 2017 to 2021. During that five-year period, 250 motorists have died on Oklahoma highways, and nearly 8,000 motorists were injured due to distracted driving. New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly...
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
More Oklahoma Phrases Non-Okies Wouldn’t Understand
Last year I shared with you a bunch of Okie-isms that are pretty unique to the Sooner State, and y'all weren't shy about sharing your own with me. Like everything does on social media, the comment chains were full of people playing a game of one-up with their own local verbiage.
The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma
In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
Get Ready Oklahoma the Netflix Password Crackdown Will Happen Starting Next Month
The dreaded day is fast approaching, I think we all knew that it would eventually lead to this. Netflix has officially announced that its password and account-sharing crackdown will start next month. The end is near. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT NETFLIX'S PASSWORD CRACKDOWN. If you're currently using someone...
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
Radio Business Report
A Rural Oklahoma FM Trades Hands
It’s a 14kw noncommercial FM facility serving a rural portion of Oklahoma. With the FCC’s blessing, it will soon become a property owned by Calvario Communications.
Blue Bell Ice Cream Introduces 2 New Flavors That Are Coming to Oklahoma Grocery Stores
I know we're in the middle of winter and as cold as it's been lately the last thing you're probably thinking of is ice cream. However, this news is too good not to share. Blue Bell Ice Cream has released two new flavors. That's right, there are 2 new flavors...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
tulsatoday.com
Special interest gators hunting your money
“Alligators” lurk in and around the swamp of the Oklahoma State Capitol. It’s that time of year when the special interest predators descend on state government to gobble up as much money and special benefits as possible without regard to performance, accountability, or financial sense. I recently got...
Best Dates for Valentines in Southwest Oklahoma
Valentine's Day is just around the corner! Since February 14 is on a Tuesday this year, most couples will either be celebrating the weekend before or after. So if you're planning on romancing your valentine in Southwest Oklahoma this year, we have a list of the best activities and restaurants for an extra special Valentine's Day celebration.
107.3 PopCrush
Lawton, OK
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073popcrush.com
Comments / 0