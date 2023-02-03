Read full article on original website
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List
The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Kelsea Ballerini’s Yellow Grammys Gown Was a Nod to Her Album Cover
If you thought that Kelsea Ballerini's sunny, detail-filled floor-length yellow gown at the 2023 Grammy Awards looked familiar, there's good reason for that. The country singer commissioned her custom dress specifically to be a dead ringer for the one she wears on the cover of her latest album, 2022's Subject to Change. In that photo shoot, Ballerini wore a flowy yellow gown that swirled around her in a blurry action shot — and she brought the look to the Grammys with a stunning outfit created just for her by designer Prabal Gurung.
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]
Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Pictures: Luke Combs Performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards
PICTURES: See Country Stars Walk the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more country stars walked the red carpet ahead of music's big night on Sunday (Feb. 5.)
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Nab Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were named the winners of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," ahed of the 2023 Grammy Awards. They accepted their trophy at the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), which took place before the main show. "Get...
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]
Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
Chris Stapleton Reveals Grammy Performance Details — He Could Steal the Dang Show!
Chris Stapleton launched his career when he sang with an icon at a music awards show. His performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards may take him to new heights. The country singer is going to join Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for a Motown medley. Specifically, he'll join Wonder for the 1973 hit "Higher Ground."
Madison Cunningham Performs ‘Life According to Raechel’ at the 2023 Grammys
Genre-spanning singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham took the stage during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. She performed "Life According to Raechel," which comes off the track list of her 2022 album, Revealer. Wearing...
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote
Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
