2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List

The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Kelsea Ballerini’s Yellow Grammys Gown Was a Nod to Her Album Cover

If you thought that Kelsea Ballerini's sunny, detail-filled floor-length yellow gown at the 2023 Grammy Awards looked familiar, there's good reason for that. The country singer commissioned her custom dress specifically to be a dead ringer for the one she wears on the cover of her latest album, 2022's Subject to Change. In that photo shoot, Ballerini wore a flowy yellow gown that swirled around her in a blurry action shot — and she brought the look to the Grammys with a stunning outfit created just for her by designer Prabal Gurung.
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]

Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’

CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]

Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote

Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
