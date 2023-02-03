ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

As Texas Thaws Again, Calls To Rethink How Cities Prepare For Winter Weather Are Renewed

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune
Reform Austin
Reform Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
The Daily South

The Best Tubing Rivers In Texas To Float When It’s Hot Outside

When temperatures start to rise in Texas—which, let’s be honest, is most of the year—people beat the heat with a beloved warm-weather activity, and it’s not locking the door shut to keep all the good air-conditioning inside. Tubing down rivers has long been a favorite pastime of Texans (and Southerners in general) in the spring and summertime when everyone is just looking for a way to cool down. The affordable outdoor excursion offers old-fashioned fun for families and friends.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Contreras, Sepulveda appointed to TTI advisory council

PHARR, Texas – Rio Grande Valley lawmakers have praised the appointment of two regional leaders to the The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) Advisory Council. TTI is an agency of the State of Texas and member of The Texas A&M University System. For 70 years, the agency has addressed complex transportation challenges and opportunities with innovation, objectivity and unmatched technical expertise. TTI’s Advisory Council comprises high-level transportation and business professionals from across the state of Texas and from every sector of the transportation world.
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Increased SNAP Benefits Will Be Extended in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott Says!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that the emergency or increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be extended. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit has helped millions of Americans across the country to buy nutritious food every day. The amount that qualified families received has received during the wake of the pandemic through the legislation passed and signed into law.
TEXAS STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

17 Amazing Texas State Foods | What to Eat in the Great State of TX

Welcome to the delicious world of Texas state food! From its famous BBQs to its mouth-watering Tex-Mex cuisine, Texas is a culinary haven for foodies. The Texas State Food has a diverse culture and history reflected in its unique blend of flavors, making it a true treat for the taste buds.
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: February 4

On this day in 1968, Marine sergeant Alfredo Gonzalez died near Thua Thein, Vietnam, after action that earned him the Medal of Honor. On January 31 the native of Edinburg was commanding a platoon in a truck convoy formed to relieve pressure on the beleaguered city of Hue. After being wounded, he moved through a fire-swept area and rescued a wounded comrade. On February 3 he was again wounded, but refused medical treatment. The next day, as the enemy inflicted heavy casualties on his company, Gonzalez knocked out a rocket position and suppressed much enemy fire before falling. The missile destroyer USS Alfredo Gonzalez, named for him, is the first United States military ship named for a Hispanic.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas zoo inspections reveal incidents involving animal treatment, escapes, deaths

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An in-depth look at some major Texas zoos through inspection reports provides a historical look at incidents at the Dallas Zoo over the last decade, and it appears to put one North Texas zoo in the spotlight but not for reasons you might expect. The United States Department of Agriculture licenses and inspects zoos. The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We obtained more than 400-documents referencing animal treatments, escapes, and deaths.DALLAS ZOOIn 2011, the records reference a chimp and a spider monkey escape at the...
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

Austin, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

 https://www.reformaustin.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy