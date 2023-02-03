Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A.J. Brown Maneuvers Awkward Exchange About Super Bowl Script (Video)
The star receiver fielded a question referencing the now-infamous conspiracy theory that recently made the rounds on social media. Super Bowl week is officially underway in Arizona as the Eagles and Chiefs descended upon the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Monday to take part in the annual opening night tradition of facing hordes of media members from around the world.
Biggest moments in Super Bowl history enshrined
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Every Super Bowl has a story or a moment that defines that game for generations to come. Some of those moments are now enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. That’s where Super Bowl glory lives on, with a key play now enshrined from a past Glendale, Arizona Super Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers Fans Flames as Rumor Mill Links Him to Raiders
The quarterback is hearing a lot of recruiting from fans at Pebble Beach this weekend. The biggest story of the NFL offseason is the future of Aaron Rodgers, as the four-time MVP could be headed for a career-altering trade. As the Packers and Rodgers decide the best way to move forward, rumors continue to swirl around which teams could try to acquire the veteran.
How much do NFL Pro Bowl players get paid?
LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) – Some of the NFL’s best players will be taking the field Sunday after participating in skills challenges on Thursday as they compete in the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. As players participate in the events, including the first-ever non-contact flag football games, they’ll...
Belichick Gives Heartfelt Congratulations to Brady on ‘Greatest Career’
The two legends shared a touching moment on the quarterback’s podcast Monday. Tom Brady’s second retirement from the NFL on Wednesday brought about decidedly less fanfare from around the league as a number of key figures in the quarterback’s accomplished career already delivered heartfelt messages after his announcement last year. However, Bill Belichick–the Patriots coach who won six Super Bowls alongside Brady in New England–delivered an emotional congratulations to his longtime partner on Monday.
Report: 49ers to Hire Steve Wilks As Defensive Coordinator
San Francisco has found its replacement for DeMeco Ryans, who left for Houston earlier in the offseason. The 49ers plan to hire former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks as the team’s defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Wilks, who began the 2022...
Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts
The secrets behind the Eagles star’s controversial success. It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’...
Jim Boeheim Blasted for Claiming ACC Foes ‘Bought’ Their Teams
The veteran Syracuse coach criticized three ACC teams for their alleged use of NIL money. While some veteran college basketball head coaches, including Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright, have decided to step away from the game, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is still going. The head coach of 47 years told ESPN he “probably” will return next year, even though he apparently believes the sport is moving in the wrong direction.
