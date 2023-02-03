ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California makes flag football a girls’ high school sport

By AMY TAXIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhjRT_0kbTaNaQ00
1 of 4

California approved a plan Friday to make flag football a girls’ high school sport amid soaring popularity of the game and a push to get more female athletes on the field.

The move by the California Interscholastic Federation — the statewide body that governs high school athletics — makes flag football an official sport for girls in the nation’s most populous state for the upcoming 2023-24 year. The plan was approved unanimously by the organization’s federated council in Long Beach, said Rebecca Brutlag, an agency spokesperson.

Paula Hart Rodas, president-elect of the CIF Southern Section’s council, said the goal is to get more girls involved in high school sports and tap into a widespread love of football by many who are loath to play tackle. Southern California schools spanning from Long Beach to Corona are hoping to start teams in the fall and the approval allows districts to add the sport to their budgets, Hart Rodas said.

“You can love the game of football and not love getting tackled but still want to participate,” Hart Rodas said. “Flag right now is aimed directly at getting more girls involved in athletics by adding a different sport that we know girls across the country are interested in, but not willing to play tackle for a variety of reasons.”

Los Angeles Chargers

The move adds California to a growing list of states that have included girls’ flag football in high school athletic programs, such as Alabama and Nevada. New York state’s public high school athletic association took a similar step this week and expects to host the first state championship for girls flag football in the spring of 2024.

The vote in California comes amid a surge in interest in flag football among younger players in recreational leagues and burgeoning support from the NFL and teams such as the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, which have been running a pilot high school league for girls in Southern California.

Scores of schools signed up to participate in the pilot and those selected to do so — and the eager young players who played in it — have widely been seen as pioneers in the sport.

Paul Schmidt said being part of a start-up has been exciting for his 14-year-old daughter, who had never played flag football before she tried out for the team at Redondo Union High School, one of the schools participating in the league. Making the sport official should make it easier to secure field time, he said, and gives a boost to a tight-knit team of girls that has bonded around starting something new.

“She loves it, loves it. It’s exciting to be in a new sport,” he said.

Rising interest in flag football — in which no one gets tackled and a play ends when an opposing player pulls a flag from a belt around the ball-carrier’s waist — comes amid concern about the risk of concussions and other injuries from tackle football.

In the decade leading up to 2018-19, the number of girls playing flag football in U.S. high schools doubled to 11,000, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Without the CIF’s approval, California high schools could organize flag football clubs. But coaches said allowing official interscholastic competition will likely drive more schools to start teams and develop a pipeline of players.

Troy Vincent Sr., the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, wrote in the Sacramento Bee that times have changed since he played professional football, which back then was “broadly seen as a man’s game.” He said high school players might be able to play into college and beyond as universities have also ramped up the sport.

Vincent is also pushing to get flag football added to 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“This is no longer just a backyard sport for girls’ pickup games during family holiday gatherings,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

3 dead in San Francisco; fentanyl overdoses suspected

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — Three men died and a fourth was hospitalized in Northern California after what authorities believe were fentanyl overdoses. Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in an unincorporated area near Gilroy just after 3 p.m. Monday to help firefighters, the Sheriff’s Office said.
GILROY, CA
The Associated Press

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty plea and said Fucci’s sentencing would be scheduled at a later date. Although he was charged as an adult, Florida law sets the sentencing for a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder between 40 years and life in prison. An adult convicted of the same crime would face either a life sentence or the death penalty.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Associated Press

Virginia Senate Democrats reject 3 Youngkin appointees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to reject several appointees of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including the state health commissioner. The chamber approved resolutions containing dozens of Youngkin appointees after the names of those to whom they objected — Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, parole board member Steven Buck and education board member Suparna Dutta — were stripped out.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Republicans order audit of licensing backlog

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers ordered an audit Tuesday of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including doctors, nurses, construction...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi House OKs court with unelected judges in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi House on Tuesday passed a bill to create a new court district in part of the capital city of Jackson with judges who would be appointed rather than elected. Black Democrats pushed back vociferously against House Bill 1020 during a nearly five-hour debate, arguing the measure unconstitutionally strips voting rights from many residents in the majority-Black city. “Don’t create a city within the city,” Democratic Rep. Bryant Clark of Pickens implored the House. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Tray Lamar, a Republican from Senatobia, sponsored the bill. He told the House that a new court system would help deal with a backlog of criminal cases, including a large number of homicides.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy