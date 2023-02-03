ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To South Carolina Soon

Did you ever wonder while watching the Jurassic movies what it would be like to encounter a dinosaur in person? On the one hand, it would be amazing if it was a calm, sweet-natured dinosaur like a brontosaurus, for example. Did you know its fossil was first discovered in western North America? Can you imagine finding fossils in South Carolina from a dinosaur?! While that may seem like an out-of-reach experience, you can attend a Jurassic World Live Tour in South Carolina! If you’re wondering if you read that right, let us assure you that you did!
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
kiss951.com

One South Carolina College Town Ranks in the Best for Football Fans

As the big game slowly approaches, we wonder about the best cities that are the best for football fans. When it comes to tailgating and enjoying a game, we always want to be around the people that have the most fun. It’s about more than just wearing your team’s jersey, but cheering them on from the stands to the parking lot to the couch on game day.
CLEMSON, SC
OnlyInYourState

Take A Trip To River Island Adventures In South Carolina, An Adventure Park That’s Tons Of Fun

The oft-quoted, renowned Dr. Seuss said, “You’re off to great places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting so … get on your way!” Oh, but today it’s not a mountain waiting, rather, an island. That’s right. And all those escape rooms are going to need to move on over because this is an escape island at an adventure park in South Carolina that is calling your name.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

One Area in SC Was Named the “Top Emerging Luxury Housing Market” in America - Here's Why

Although the housing market has been brutal for the last few years for the majority of the country, that is not the case everywhere. As a matter of fact - the housing market has been on fire in several parts of the country and shows no signs of slowing down! A major national publication just recently published an article listing the "Top Emerging Luxury Housing Markets" in America, and an area in SC came in at #1! Not only that, but another area in SC made the list as well! In this article, we will take a look at which major publication made the list, which area in SC made the list, as well as other areas in the country that made the list as well!
columbiabusinessreport.com

Rock Hill tech startup receives SC Launch investment

New Forge LLC, a Rock-Hill based startup, recently received a $250,000 investment from SC Launch Inc., the investment affiliate of the South Carolina Research Authority. The company creates augmented reality technology for use in the manufacturing and health care sectors. New Forge became an SCRA Member Company in 2021 and...
ROCK HILL, SC
myhorrynews.com

It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

