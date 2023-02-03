Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
New Bedford Drug Dealer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Cruiser
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer and career criminal has been arrested on multiple narcotics and vehicle charges after allegedly trying to flee from police and hitting a cruiser in the process. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 47-year-old Jose Fernandez after trying to search his 83...
Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified
EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
Westport Police Charge Teen After Car Crash Injures Officer
WESTPORT — A Somerset teen has been charged after after allegedly rear ending a Westport police cruiser and injuring an officer early Sunday morning. Westport police said the cruiser was stopped with emergency lights activated in the breakdown lane on State Road near Rt. 88 when it was rear ended by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old boy.
New Bedford Burglar Admits to Break-Ins, Sentenced to Prison Time
NEW BEDFORD — A serial burglar from New Bedford has pleaded guilty to two more break-ins at city homes, and will spend up to five years in prison for the crimes. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says 33-year-old Joel Reyes has "a lengthy history" of convictions for similar crimes.
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
New Bedford Man Arrested After Four-Hour Police Standoff
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been arrested after a four-hour police standoff in the city on Thursday night. Police said 48-year-old Anthony Medeiros was taken into custody at his home at 635 County St. following the standoff. According to police, North End patrol units were investigating...
New Bedford Man Arrested With Over 100 Grams of Fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD — A 60-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after police said he had more than 100 grams of the narcotic in his home. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 60-year-old Ibrahima Sakho after searching an apartment in St. James Place on Acushnet Avenue on Tuesday.
This Westport Restaurant Once Served Up a Strange Combination
As we continue our quest to find some of the most unique menu items on the SouthCoast, one beloved Westport restaurant of old had a dish you’ll likely never see replicated anywhere else. For over half a century, Fred and Ann’s restaurant occupied the red wooden building at 977...
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
Have You Seen Us? Missing People in Bristol County
One woman left the car while arguing with her husband, and he never heard from her again. Another woman disappeared in mysterious circumstances, with just her car, car keys, and a shoe left behind at a gas station. For one man — Bristol County's most wanted fugitive — the FBI...
New Bedford ‘Missed Connection’ Seeks ‘Lady in Red at Wonder Bowl’
As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, people across the SouthCoast are looking for love. One lonely bowler in New Bedford is looking for his special someone. This time of year is always an opportunity to check out the Craigslist “Missed Connections” to see who is trying to find who, and see just how weird things can get.
Many Died When Providence-Bound S.S. Narragansett Burned, Sank
The closing minutes of Friday, June 11, 1880, were shrouded in thick fog on Long Island Sound. The events of that evening would stun the nation and launch one man's year-long mission to kill an American president. Here is how it all unfolded. Between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on June...
Wareham Firefighters Battle a Pair of Weekend Fires
WAREHAM — The Wareham Fire Department battled a house fire on Saturday afternoon in bitterly cold temperatures, and then fought a structure fire in the early morning hours on Sunday. After rescuing a dog who had fallen through the ice Saturday morning in subzero temperatures, the fire department responded...
SouthCoast’s Oldest and Most Beloved Bartender Gilda Downey Dies at 98
Some sad news to report. Fun 107 has learned that one of the most legendary bartenders in SouthCoast history has passed away. When it came to running a bar, Gilda Pietragalla Downey was the GOAT. Her signature red Firebird was a fixture outside of the Stone Rooster bar on the Marion/Wareham line.
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
Wareham Firefighters Rescue Dog Who Fell Through Ice in Sub-Zero Temps
Wareham public safety personnel braved sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to rescue a dog caught in the ice in a pond off Barker Road. Firefighters responded to the scene at 7:19 on February 4 after receiving a report of the dog who had fallen through the ice. Assistant Chief Mark Rogers observed arrived to find the dog struggling in the water about 150 feet from the shore.
The Story Behind This New Bedford Teen Who Went Viral Over His Love for Donuts
If you're looking for a feel-good story about a young man and his love for donuts, you've come to the right place. Little did 13-year-old Brayden Aguiar realize that he would quickly become an overnight superstar from taking a photo enjoying one of his favorite donuts. Every Sunday morning, Brayden...
Barnstable Man Discovers Message in a Bottle Dated 1944 by Prisoner of War
Thanks to a local landscaper’s curiosity, an incredible discovery was made near Point Isabella in Cotuit. When Shane Adams unearthed a glass wine bottle with messages inside, he knew he found something worth sharing. Barnstable resident Shane Adams was having a typical day on the job when he decided...
A Korean Restaurant in Dartmouth Is Looking for the Rightful Owner of Vintage Photo
A special keepsake has been found in Dartmouth and hoping to get it back home to its owner. The staff at 'From The Seoul' Korean Restaurant found an older pocket-size photo of a young person that a customer might have left behind by mistake. This photo is clearly of vintage value.
Cape Cod Photographer Captures Chilling Image of Frozen Shark Fully Intact
Cold enough for sharks to freeze. A photographer based on Cape Cod captured a shocking image of a shark, frozen stiff, on Cold Storage Beach and it’s the perfect illustration of just how cold it got on Saturday. Amie Medeiros is from Yarmouth Port and she braved below-zero temperatures...
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0