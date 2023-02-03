ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

FUN 107

Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified

EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
EASTON, MA
Westport Police Charge Teen After Car Crash Injures Officer

WESTPORT — A Somerset teen has been charged after after allegedly rear ending a Westport police cruiser and injuring an officer early Sunday morning. Westport police said the cruiser was stopped with emergency lights activated in the breakdown lane on State Road near Rt. 88 when it was rear ended by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old boy.
WESTPORT, MA
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast

It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Bedford Man Arrested After Four-Hour Police Standoff

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been arrested after a four-hour police standoff in the city on Thursday night. Police said 48-year-old Anthony Medeiros was taken into custody at his home at 635 County St. following the standoff. According to police, North End patrol units were investigating...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Man Arrested With Over 100 Grams of Fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD — A 60-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after police said he had more than 100 grams of the narcotic in his home. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 60-year-old Ibrahima Sakho after searching an apartment in St. James Place on Acushnet Avenue on Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Have You Seen Us? Missing People in Bristol County

One woman left the car while arguing with her husband, and he never heard from her again. Another woman disappeared in mysterious circumstances, with just her car, car keys, and a shoe left behind at a gas station. For one man — Bristol County's most wanted fugitive — the FBI...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Wareham Firefighters Battle a Pair of Weekend Fires

WAREHAM — The Wareham Fire Department battled a house fire on Saturday afternoon in bitterly cold temperatures, and then fought a structure fire in the early morning hours on Sunday. After rescuing a dog who had fallen through the ice Saturday morning in subzero temperatures, the fire department responded...
WAREHAM, MA
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content

Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Wareham Firefighters Rescue Dog Who Fell Through Ice in Sub-Zero Temps

Wareham public safety personnel braved sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to rescue a dog caught in the ice in a pond off Barker Road. Firefighters responded to the scene at 7:19 on February 4 after receiving a report of the dog who had fallen through the ice. Assistant Chief Mark Rogers observed arrived to find the dog struggling in the water about 150 feet from the shore.
WAREHAM, MA
