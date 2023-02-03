ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Son stole dad’s Social Security benefits after he disappeared in Florida, feds say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jeXa_0kbTZjCT00

A man started stealing tens of thousands worth of his missing father’s Social Security benefits and opened a new bank account in his name after his disappearance in Florida, federal prosecutors said.

Robert Butzlaff’s father has never been found since he went missing in October 2014, according to officials.

Now Butzlaff, 57, of Volusia County is headed to prison after stealing $57,296 in Social Security benefits meant for his father over several years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced in a Feb. 2 news release.

A judge sentenced Butzlaff to five years and 10 months in federal prison, ordering him to pay $57,296 in restitution alongside forfeiting $57,296, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Butzlaff used his father’s money “for his own personal gain,” and spent it on unspecified personal expenses.

McClatchy News contacted attorneys representing Butzlaff for comment on Feb. 3 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

Melvin Butzlaff was 87 and had dementia when he was reported missing by his daughter, who said he was living with Robert Butzlaff in 2014, according to News 13 Florida.

The Ormond Beach Police Department then launched a search for Melvin Butzlaff, News 13 Florida reported.

When officers interviewed Robert Butzlaff, he said his father was under the care of a woman named “Beverly A” and that they both left to go to Greenville, South Carolina, according to the outlet.

McClatchy News contacted Ormond Beach police for more information on Feb. 3.

Prosecutors said Ormond Beach police helped officials investigate Robert Butzlaff in connection with the theft of his father’s Social Security benefits.

The Social Security Administration continued to deposit benefits into Melvin Butzlaff’s bank account that Robert Butzlaff also had access to after his disappearance, officials said.

Afterward, Robert Butzlaff opened a new bank account using his father’s information and had the benefits deposited there, according to prosecutors.

Then, Robert Butzlaff opened two new debit cards for his father so he could withdraw the Social Security benefits from the new bank account, prosecutors said.

He used the first debit card in June 2016, according to court documents.

In September 2022, a jury convicted Robert Butzlaff for fraudulent use of an unauthorized access device and aggravated identity theft, the release said.

Volusia County is located along the east coast of Florida and is also home to Daytona Beach.

Woman used dead grandmother’s ATM card to withdraw Social Security for years, feds say

Power of attorney for woman with dementia sold her Iowa home and gambled, feds say

Woman kept collecting dad’s Social Security benefits for years after he died, feds say

Comments / 4

Related
WESH

Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
PORT ORANGE, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301

A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
WILDWOOD, FL
Bay News 9

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
SANFORD, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
57K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy