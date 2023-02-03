Read full article on original website
Taylor Wilde Reveals How Motherhood Impacted Her Wrestling Career
On January 10, 2011, Taylor Wilde announced that she was retiring from wrestling in order to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree. Wilde gave birth to her son on April 20, 2018, and named him Taylor. On April 25, 2021, the former Knockouts Champion returned to Impact Wrestling at...
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
Roxanne Perez Recalls Story Involving Booker T In Her Formative Years
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke about her training with Reality of Wrestling. She particularly recalled a story involving her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and his wife, Sharmell. Here’s what ‘The Prodigy’ had to say:
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
Bayley Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will be returning to the gold brand this week to host a special edition of her ‘Ding Dong Hello’ show. On Twitter, it was confirmed that Bayley will be appearing this Tuesday, with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin being her guests.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
More Spoilers From Last Night’s MLW SuperFight Tapings
PWInsider have come through with some more backstage notes out of last night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. The show went down at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Notes from the show are below:. Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser”...
Jessie Jones Discusses AJ Mendez In WOW, Why Fans Should Watch
Jessie Jones spoke recently about what it’s like to work alongside AJ Mendez in WOW (Women of Wrestling), and why more fans ought to be tuning in to watch. Jones sat down for an interview with The RCWR Show to discuss the new season of the show, David McLane’s impact, and more.
Swerve Strickland Reveals How Much Time He Has Left In Wrestling
AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland is a multi-faceted talent. Apart from being known for his high-flying and technical wrestling style, Strickland is also popular for his Swerve City Podcast and his music career. During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling Perspective” podcast, Strickland discussed his projects outside wrestling, noting that he...
Gunther Sees Brock Lesnar As His “End Boss”
Gunther is still pushing for a WWE match with Brock Lesnar days after they had a showdown in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. This has been a match that Gunther has talked about wanting to have in the past and nearly got it at WrestleMania 39. As late as December,...
Kurt Angle Gives His Predictions For The 2023 Rumble Match Winners At WrestleMania 39
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is predicting that plenty of gold will change hands at WrestleMania 39. At last month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won the men’s and women’s Rumble matches respectively, and have both declared their upcoming ‘Mania matches.
WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Bobby Lashley Lacks “Killer Instinct”
Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. During the podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer critiqued the recent WWE performances of Bobby Lashley. He thinks Lashley is ‘missing something.’. Nash said, “I love Bobby, he’s a sweetheart. He just always seems...
Wheeler Yuta Appears On Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling News, More
You can check out the latest edition of Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Wheeler Yuta:. You can also check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of IMPACT on AXS TV below:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you...
Samu Reveals Why The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony Was Pulled From RAW XXX
Saul “Samu” Anoa’i recently revealed that The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, which was scheduled for WWE RAW Is XXX, was canceled due to a sudden change in creative plans. The segment was originally set to feature Samu, Afa & Sika of The Wild Samoans, and Rikishi, but it...
Dave Bautista Wants To Gain Respect In Hollywood, Discusses New Film
Dave Bautista’s inaugural movie of 2023, “Knock at the Cabin,” premiered in New York City at the Rose Hall on January 30th, and was theatrically released in the United States on February 3rd by Universal Pictures. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Batista talked about his...
Ronda Rousey Requested To Be Entered Into WWE Women’s Tag Titles Picture
WWE pulled Ronda Rousey from the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture because of her request to go for the tag titles. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Rousey lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, in the latter’s first appearance since May. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave...
Dominik Mysterio Would Love To Work A Lucha Libre AAA Match
During a recent interview with Nick Hausman, Dominik Mysterio commented on potentially working a match in Lucha Libre AAA at some point. Mysterio stated, “I mean, that’d be awesome for me. I know that’s where my dad started and he got his start, so that’d be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure.”
