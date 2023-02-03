Read full article on original website
Cleveland police unveil renderings of proposed new $90 million headquarters
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police threw open the doors of the historic ArtCraft building on Monday for a first look at renderings at the site of its proposed new headquarters. Last month, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb asked for council's authorization to purchase the site at 2530 Superior...
Following 'controlled release' of chemicals at Columbiana County train derailment, nearby communities advised to shelter, some schools closed
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Hours after a controlled release of chemicals took place at the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, several nearby communities have issued advisories for residents to remain indoors amid concerns about odor and smoke haze. The "controlled release" of chemicals inside the railroad...
East Palestine residents feel ‘betrayed’ after evacuation due to chemicals in train derailment, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Residents of East Palestine feel ‘betrayed’ and don’t know when they can go home following evacuation due to the dangerous...
2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
Departments from Akron, Cuyahoga Falls send firefighters to help with aftermath of East Palestine train derailment
AKRON, Ohio — Two Summit County fire departments have sent volunteers to East Palestine to assist with the aftermath of a train derailment that has raised health concerns and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate. Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko confirmed Tuesday four of his firefighters were deployed to...
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
FBI: 88 pounds of fentanyl seized in Greater Cleveland drug bust; 2 arrested
CLEVELAND — The FBI's Cleveland division says it has seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl in an operation against an international drug ring's Ohio arm. According to officials from the division's Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force, substances were found during raids at locations in Cleveland and Painesville this past week. It is believed the fentanyl had a street value of roughly $5.2 million, and that it would've been enough to kill 20 million people, if ingested.
Mother of Jayland Walker to attend State of the Union Address as guest
AKRON, Ohio — More than seven months after her son was gunned down by Akron Police, Pamela Walker will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address as a guest of U.S. Congresswoman Emilia Strong Sykes (OH-13) on Tuesday night. The death of Walker's son, Jayland Walker, was...
Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputy involved in I-77 North crash
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash along I-77 North near the Ohio Turnpike on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the county tells 3News the deputy was working traffic detail in Brecksville when the collision occurred...
Police union reacts to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's plan to eliminate vacant positions
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released his 2023 budget estimate, which proposes to eliminate more than 250 vacant jobs in various city departments. The job eliminations include 140 positions within the Cleveland Division of Police, something that doesn't sit well with the head of the city's police union.
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter seeks potential adopters as kennel becomes full
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — "We don't say this too often, but we are packed to the gills. It's what keeps us up at night." That was the message from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Monday, with officials saying the kennel is now full. Now, workers are scrambling to find families willing to either foster or adopt the scores of dogs looking for Furever Homes.
How First Year Cleveland is combating infant mortality in Northeast Ohio: Game Changers
CLEVELAND — Angela Newman-White considers herself a fixer. For the past 20 years she has worked in maternal and infant health, helping to elevate voices who need to be heard. Now, she faces a huge challenge as she steps into her new role as the next Executive Director of...
Euclid Fire Department battles warehouse fire; HAZMAT involved
EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Fire Department and several other crews have been battling a large warehouse fire since early Monday morning. According to the Euclid Fire Department, firefighters responded to 24240 Rockwell Drive for smoke coming from a manufacturing building, just before 3 a.m. The property was listed...
Twinsburg native Hannah Whitley comes home to Cleveland to perform in 'Hadestown'
Hannah Whitley graduated from Twinsburg High School in 2018. Just five years later, she's realizing a dream of performing at Playhouse Square.
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash
CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
Police: Canton murder suspect arrested after jumping from window
CANTON, Ohio — A 22-year-old murder suspect is being treated at a local hospital after Canton police say he was hurt when jumping out of a second-story window “in an attempt to flee from officers.”. The situation started around 5 a.m. Monday when officers with the Canton Police...
Garfield Heights residents rescued from house fire after officer's heroic action
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Residents in a Garfield Heights home were rescued from a house fire early Tuesday morning by a member of the city's police department. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
Chardon Local Schools cafeteria monitor saves choking student
CHARDON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio cafeteria monitor is being credited as a lunch hero after her lifesaving actions in Chardon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Park Elementary cafeteria monitor...
Akron man convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy
AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.
