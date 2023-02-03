ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following 'controlled release' of chemicals at Columbiana County train derailment, nearby communities advised to shelter, some schools closed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Hours after a controlled release of chemicals took place at the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, several nearby communities have issued advisories for residents to remain indoors amid concerns about odor and smoke haze. The "controlled release" of chemicals inside the railroad...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
2 people shot on West 6th in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two people were shot following an incident in Cleveland on Monday morning within the 2500 block of West 6th Street. Cleveland police tell 3News both victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Additional details are limited, but police say the victims are as follows:. 26-year-old victim with...
CLEVELAND, OH
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?

CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
CLEVELAND, OH
FBI: 88 pounds of fentanyl seized in Greater Cleveland drug bust; 2 arrested

CLEVELAND — The FBI's Cleveland division says it has seized more than 80 pounds of suspected fentanyl in an operation against an international drug ring's Ohio arm. According to officials from the division's Cartel Gang Narcotics & Laundering Task Force, substances were found during raids at locations in Cleveland and Painesville this past week. It is believed the fentanyl had a street value of roughly $5.2 million, and that it would've been enough to kill 20 million people, if ingested.
CLEVELAND, OH
Euclid Fire Department battles warehouse fire; HAZMAT involved

EUCLID, Ohio — The Euclid Fire Department and several other crews have been battling a large warehouse fire since early Monday morning. According to the Euclid Fire Department, firefighters responded to 24240 Rockwell Drive for smoke coming from a manufacturing building, just before 3 a.m. The property was listed...
EUCLID, OH
5 shot, 3 killed over weekend in Cleveland; another woman dies in car crash

CLEVELAND — Police in Cleveland confirm they are investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead and two others hurt this past weekend. The bloodshed began late Friday afternoon, when two men — since identified as 42-year-old Shauntee McCoy and 65-year-old Clinton Davis — were found shot to death at the Crestview Estates in Old Brooklyn. Neighbors told authorities they heard the two arguing, and at this time officials believe the pair shot one another. However, the matter remains under investigation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Chardon Local Schools cafeteria monitor saves choking student

CHARDON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio cafeteria monitor is being credited as a lunch hero after her lifesaving actions in Chardon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Park Elementary cafeteria monitor...
CHARDON, OH
Akron man convicted of shooting, killing 15-year-old boy

AKRON, Ohio — A Summit County jury has convicted an Akron man in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last spring. Twenty-year-old D'Lawrence Scott was found guilty of murder along with felonious assault with a gun and improperly discharging a firearm. He had been arrested in May of 2022 for killing Jerry Davis, and his father is also accused of helping him cover up his crimes.
AKRON, OH
