VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — "We don't say this too often, but we are packed to the gills. It's what keeps us up at night." That was the message from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Monday, with officials saying the kennel is now full. Now, workers are scrambling to find families willing to either foster or adopt the scores of dogs looking for Furever Homes.

VALLEY VIEW, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO